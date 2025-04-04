Russell Brand issues his ‘response’ to rape allegations, insists ‘never was a rapist’

Actor and comedian Russell Brand has denied the serious allegations against him, which include rape, indecent assault, oral rape, and two counts of sexual assault involving four women. In a statement, Brand vehemently rejected the accusations, asserting that he has "never been a rapist." He further criticised the government, claiming it has turned the law into "a weapon," while reiterating his stance that he has never engaged in non-consensual sexual acts. Russel Brand has denied all allegations in a new video, claiming he has never been a rapist and asserting that all his sexual encounters were consensual. REUTERS/Olivia Harris/File Photo(REUTERS)

Russell Brand issues his ‘response’ to rape charges against him

Following charges of rape, Brand posted a video on X where he denied the crimes and captioned it “my response.” In the video, he said, “I've always told you guys, when I was young and single, before I had my wife and family, I was a fool man.” He continued, “I was a drug addict, a sex addict, and an imbecile. But what I never was, was a rapist. I've never engaged in non-consensual activity - I pray that you can see that by looking in my eyes."

He went on to rant about the government, the legal system of the UK and the corruption. He has previously denied all allegations against him and stated that all of his sexual relationships were “absolutely always consensual.” The charges, according to the Metropolitan Police, are related to four women between 1999 and 2005.

What are the charges against Brand?

The charges against Brand include the rape of a woman in 1999 in the Bournemouth area and oral rape and sexual assault of a woman in the Westminster area of London in 2004. He is also charged with indecent assault of a woman in 2001 and of sexual assault between 2005 and 2005 with another woman, Both the assaults are claimed to take place in the Westminster area of London, as reported by The US Sun.

He is scheduled to make an appearance at teh Westminster Magistrate’s Court on May 2.