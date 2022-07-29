Russo Brothers call Dhanush their 'sexy Tamil friend' on his birthday, The Gray Man fans say 'we want him in sequel'

Dhanush recently made his Hollywood debut with Marvel Cinematic Universe's The Gray Man, which was directed by Russo Brothers. The actor turned 39 on Thursday, and wishes from celebrities poured in for him on social media. Russo Brothers also wished Dhanush on Instagram, addressing him as their ‘sexy Tamil friend.' Also Read: The Gray Man: Russo Brothers reveal they plan to bring Dhanush back as Lone Wolf, here's how actor reacted. Watch

Sharing a picture from The Gray Man's Mumbai screening that happened earlier this month, they wrote, “Happy Birthday to our sexy Tamil friend, @dhanushkraja." Dhanush replied to their wish and wrote, “Thank you so much.”

Russo Brothers wish Dhanush on his birthday.

One fan commented, “Assuming and hoping his character is the announced spinoff because he was so great.” Another fan of the film commented, “We want his backstory and if you can then a spin off of his character like a series or even a movie.” Adoring Dhanush's performance in The Gray Man, one said, “This dude kicked a--- in the movie." Complementing Russo Brothers, one said, “Russo brothers are amazing. I'm happy to see their love for India.”

Besides Dhanush, the film also starred Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Billy Bob Thornton, Rege-Jean Page, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, and Alfre Woodard. In the film, Chris Evans, who essayed the role of Lloyd Hansen, also addressed Dhanush's character Avik San as his ‘sexy Tamil friend.’

Recently in an interview with News 18, when Dhanush was asked about being referred as ‘sexy Tamil friend', he said, “It’s not absolutely necessary (to be referred as sexy Tamil friend) but at the same time there is nothing wrong in it. Joe and Anthony Russo told me the more we get into the details it will get more flavour to the character. So I don’t think there is any harm in saying that he is a Tamil guy from India.”

Based on Mark Greaney's 2009 novel of the same name, the spy action entertainer revolves around freelance assassin and former CIA operative Court Gentry aka Sierra Six (Ryan Gosling) who is hunted across the world by Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans) and other international assassins. Dhanush plays Avik San, the "lethal force" who can stop Six from revealing a dark agency secret.

