Ryan Reynolds shares heartfelt Mother's Day tribute for Blake Lively: ‘I appreciate this mother beyond measure’

Ryan Reynolds is wearing his heart on his sleeve when it comes to Blake Lively. The Deadpool actor penned a heartfelt Mother’s Day tribute, expressing his love, admiration, and gratitude for the mother of their four children. His affectionate message arrives just six days after Blake Lively reached a settlement with Justin Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios in the It Ends With Us legal dispute. Check out the adorable message Ryan Reynolds shared, dedicated to Blake Lively. (AFP)

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Reynolds, who is known for often showering Blake with praise and admiration on social media, shared a heartfelt Mother’s Day message for her on his Instagram story on May 11. In the touching note, he described her as “kind” and “fearless,” while also expressing how deeply loved and cherished she is by their children.