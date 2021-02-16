Salma Hayek cried while shooting Desperado sex scene, 'I keep thinking of my father and my brother'
Hollywood star Salma Hayek has detailed about her experience shooting the sex scene in the 1995 film Desperado, directed by Robert Rodriguez and also starring Antonio Banderas.
Desperado is the second installment in Rodriguez's Mexico Trilogy, which also includes the films El Mariachi (1993) and Once Upon a Time in Mexico (2003).
Mexico-born American Hayek broke out from the action movie in which she played the role of Carolina, a tough book cafe owner who teams up with Banderas' El Mariachi seeking revenge on the drug lord who killed his lover.
Hayek, who has previously spoken about how she struggled with the very graphic sex scene, on Monday cleared the air that her trauma had nothing to do with Rodriguez or Banderas.
On Armchair Expert, the popular weekly podcast hosted by Dax Shepard and Monica Padman, the 54-year-old actor said when she landed the role, there was no mention of a sex scene between her character, Carolina and El Mariachi (Banderas) in the script. It was brought to her attention after production began.
The Oscar-nominated actor said she agreed to do the scene on a closed set as Rodriguez was her "bro" and his then-wife, producer Elizabeth Avellan, was her "best friend".
There would be just the four of them while shooting the scene.
"So, when we were going to start shooting, I started to sob," Hayek recalled, adding she kept saying to the trio, "I don't know that I can do it. I'm afraid."
She said one of the things she was afraid of was Banderas, now her close friend and frequent collaborator.
"He was an absolute gentleman and so nice, and we're still super close friends -- but he was very free. It scared me that for him, it was like nothing. I started crying, and he was like, 'Oh my God. You're making me feel terrible.' And I was so embarrassed that I was crying."
Hayek made clear several times that Rodriguez and Banderas "were amazing" and that the director "never put pressure on me."
Despite everything, the moment was very traumatic, she said. "I was not letting go of the towel. They would try to make me laugh. I would take it off for two seconds and start crying again. But we got through it. We did the best with what we could do at the time.
Also read: Roohi trailer: Janhvi Kapoor turns bride-stealer ghost for Rajkummar Rao in follow up to Stree
"When you're not you, then you can do it. But I keep thinking of my father and my brother. And are they going to see it? And are they going to get teased? Guys don't have that. Your father will be, 'Yeah! That's my son!'"
The actor also recounted taking her father and brother to see the film, but said they left the theatre during the scene in question and returned when it was over.
"You want your father to be nothing but proud of you," Hayek, who reprised her role in Once Upon a Time in Mexico, added.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Salma Hayek kept crying while shooting Desperado sex scene
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dhanush's role in The Gray Man, co-starring Ryan Gosling, teased by writer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Zack Snyder’s Justice League trailer teases faceoff between Batman and Joker
- Zack Snyder dropped the trailer for his upcoming Justice League on Valentine's Day. The action-packed clip teased an intense faceoff between Batman and Joker.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
5 years of Deadpool: Ryan Reynolds shares 'lost' fan letter and his response
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Captain Marvel 2 gets its villain in Zawe Ashton
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
To All the Boys 3 review: A ho-hum conclusion to a humdinger of a trilogy
- To All the Boys Always and Forever movie review: It hurts that the final chapter in such a beloved series turned out to be the least impressive of the lot, but Lana Condor and Noah Centineo's chemistry is still iconic.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News of the World review: Hanks should be making headlines for this performance
- News of the World movie review: Tom Hanks is at his subtle best in director Paul Greengrass' new film, out on Netflix.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jallikattu fails to make the cut at Oscars
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Zack Snyder reveals first look of Jared Leto's Justice League Joker, see here
- Batman and Joker will face off for the first time since The Dark Knight in the upcoming director's cut of Justice League, Zack Snyder has revealed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fast & Furious 9 teaser: This 4 second shot took 8 months of preparation
- Director Justin Lin has revealed that a four-second shot in the latest Fast & Furious 9 teaser took eight months of preparation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tom Holland says he'd love to play James Bond but would be a 'really short' one
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mandy Moore sets up gorgeous nursery for her first baby
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Evan shares more details of alleged abuse while dating Marilyn Manson
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Susan Sarandon: 'We must let India’s leaders know the world is watching'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Malcolm & Marie review: Zendaya, John David Washington are mesmerising together
- Malcolm & Marie movie review: Director Sam Levinson's breathtaking relationship drama, starring John David Washington and Zendaya, will inspire endless debates.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox