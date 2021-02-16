IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Salma Hayek cried while shooting Desperado sex scene, 'I keep thinking of my father and my brother'
Salma Hayek in a still from Desperado.
Salma Hayek in a still from Desperado.
hollywood

Salma Hayek cried while shooting Desperado sex scene, 'I keep thinking of my father and my brother'

Salma Hayek said there was no mention of a sex scene between her character, Carolina and El Mariachi (Antonio Banderas) in Desperado script.
READ FULL STORY
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 02:52 PM IST

Hollywood star Salma Hayek has detailed about her experience shooting the sex scene in the 1995 film Desperado, directed by Robert Rodriguez and also starring Antonio Banderas.

Desperado is the second installment in Rodriguez's Mexico Trilogy, which also includes the films El Mariachi (1993) and Once Upon a Time in Mexico (2003).

Mexico-born American Hayek broke out from the action movie in which she played the role of Carolina, a tough book cafe owner who teams up with Banderas' El Mariachi seeking revenge on the drug lord who killed his lover.

Hayek, who has previously spoken about how she struggled with the very graphic sex scene, on Monday cleared the air that her trauma had nothing to do with Rodriguez or Banderas.

On Armchair Expert, the popular weekly podcast hosted by Dax Shepard and Monica Padman, the 54-year-old actor said when she landed the role, there was no mention of a sex scene between her character, Carolina and El Mariachi (Banderas) in the script. It was brought to her attention after production began.

The Oscar-nominated actor said she agreed to do the scene on a closed set as Rodriguez was her "bro" and his then-wife, producer Elizabeth Avellan, was her "best friend".

There would be just the four of them while shooting the scene.

"So, when we were going to start shooting, I started to sob," Hayek recalled, adding she kept saying to the trio, "I don't know that I can do it. I'm afraid."

She said one of the things she was afraid of was Banderas, now her close friend and frequent collaborator.

"He was an absolute gentleman and so nice, and we're still super close friends -- but he was very free. It scared me that for him, it was like nothing. I started crying, and he was like, 'Oh my God. You're making me feel terrible.' And I was so embarrassed that I was crying."

Hayek made clear several times that Rodriguez and Banderas "were amazing" and that the director "never put pressure on me."

Despite everything, the moment was very traumatic, she said. "I was not letting go of the towel. They would try to make me laugh. I would take it off for two seconds and start crying again. But we got through it. We did the best with what we could do at the time.

Also read: Roohi trailer: Janhvi Kapoor turns bride-stealer ghost for Rajkummar Rao in follow up to Stree

"When you're not you, then you can do it. But I keep thinking of my father and my brother. And are they going to see it? And are they going to get teased? Guys don't have that. Your father will be, 'Yeah! That's my son!'"

The actor also recounted taking her father and brother to see the film, but said they left the theatre during the scene in question and returned when it was over.

"You want your father to be nothing but proud of you," Hayek, who reprised her role in Once Upon a Time in Mexico, added.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
salma hayek antonio banderas

Related Stories

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi tied the knot on Monday.
Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi tied the knot on Monday.
bollywood

Dia Mirza shares stunning first pictures from wedding with Vaibhav Rekhi

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 01:50 PM IST
  • Actor Dia Mirza has shared the stunning first pictures from her wedding with Vaibhav Rekhi. Take a peek inside their 'pheras' and 'varmala' ceremonies.
READ FULL STORY
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are about to welcome their second child anytime now.
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are about to welcome their second child anytime now.
bollywood

Saif Ali Khan gets a shoutout from sister Saba ahead of Kareena's delivery

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 01:16 PM IST
Saba Ali Khan has started the countdown to the arrival of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's second child. She shared Saif's 'The Quadfather' meme on the occasion.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salma Hayek in a still from Desperado.
Salma Hayek in a still from Desperado.
hollywood

Salma Hayek kept crying while shooting Desperado sex scene

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 02:52 PM IST
Salma Hayek said there was no mention of a sex scene between her character, Carolina and El Mariachi (Antonio Banderas) in Desperado script.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dhanush will be seen in Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans' The Gray Man.
Dhanush will be seen in Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans' The Gray Man.
hollywood

Dhanush's role in The Gray Man, co-starring Ryan Gosling, teased by writer

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 02:16 PM IST
Dhanush will be seen in the Russo Brothers' upcoming adaptation of The Gray Man. The actor's role was recently teased by the book's author Mark Greaney.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The trailer for Zack Snyder's Justice League is out.
The trailer for Zack Snyder's Justice League is out.
hollywood

Zack Snyder’s Justice League trailer teases faceoff between Batman and Joker

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 10:03 PM IST
  • Zack Snyder dropped the trailer for his upcoming Justice League on Valentine's Day. The action-packed clip teased an intense faceoff between Batman and Joker.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ryan Reynolds plays the titular foul-mouthed superhero in Deadpool.
Ryan Reynolds plays the titular foul-mouthed superhero in Deadpool.
hollywood

5 years of Deadpool: Ryan Reynolds shares 'lost' fan letter and his response

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 02:34 PM IST
Ryan Reynolds shared two letters typed on paper: one from a fan named Hunter and one of his reply to him, dated March 2016.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Zawe Ashton to play the antagonist in Captain Marvel 2.
Zawe Ashton to play the antagonist in Captain Marvel 2.
hollywood

Captain Marvel 2 gets its villain in Zawe Ashton

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 03:54 PM IST
Marvel Studios ropes in Zawe Ashton to portray villain in Captain Marvel 2.
READ FULL STORY
Close
To All the Boys: Always and Forever movie review: Noah Centineo and Lana Condor in a still from the final instalment of Netflix's romantic comedy trilogy.
To All the Boys: Always and Forever movie review: Noah Centineo and Lana Condor in a still from the final instalment of Netflix's romantic comedy trilogy.
hollywood

To All the Boys 3 review: A ho-hum conclusion to a humdinger of a trilogy

By Rohan Naahar
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 08:10 AM IST
  • To All the Boys Always and Forever movie review: It hurts that the final chapter in such a beloved series turned out to be the least impressive of the lot, but Lana Condor and Noah Centineo's chemistry is still iconic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
News of the World movie review: Tom Hanks and Helena Zengel star in director Paul Greengrass' new film.
News of the World movie review: Tom Hanks and Helena Zengel star in director Paul Greengrass' new film.
hollywood

News of the World review: Hanks should be making headlines for this performance

By Rohan Naahar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 06:25 PM IST
  • News of the World movie review: Tom Hanks is at his subtle best in director Paul Greengrass' new film, out on Netflix.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jallikattu is India’s official entry at the Academy Awards this year.
Jallikattu is India’s official entry at the Academy Awards this year.
hollywood

Jallikattu fails to make the cut at Oscars

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 02:23 PM IST
Filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery's Jallikattu, India's official entry in the Best International Feature category at the 93rd Academy Awards, is out of the Oscars race.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jared Leto is back as the Joker.
Jared Leto is back as the Joker.
hollywood

Zack Snyder reveals first look of Jared Leto's Justice League Joker, see here

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 02:08 PM IST
  • Batman and Joker will face off for the first time since The Dark Knight in the upcoming director's cut of Justice League, Zack Snyder has revealed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A screengrab from the new Fast &amp; Furious 9 teaser.
A screengrab from the new Fast & Furious 9 teaser.
hollywood

Fast & Furious 9 teaser: This 4 second shot took 8 months of preparation

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 02:08 PM IST
  • Director Justin Lin has revealed that a four-second shot in the latest Fast & Furious 9 teaser took eight months of preparation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tom Holland expressed his desire to play James Bond.
Tom Holland expressed his desire to play James Bond.
hollywood

Tom Holland says he'd love to play James Bond but would be a 'really short' one

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 07:36 PM IST
Tom Holland, who plays Peter Parker/superhero Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, expressed his desire to play British spy James Bond. He quipped that he would make a 'really short' James Bond.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mandy Moore's baby will get the prettiest nursery.
Mandy Moore's baby will get the prettiest nursery.
hollywood

Mandy Moore sets up gorgeous nursery for her first baby

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 06:02 PM IST
Mandy Moore will soon welcome her first child with musician husband Taylor Goldsmith. She has prepared a beautiful nursery for her baby. See pics here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Evan Rachel Wood recently opened up about the abuse she suffered at the hands of her ex-boyfriend, Marilyn Manson.
Evan Rachel Wood recently opened up about the abuse she suffered at the hands of her ex-boyfriend, Marilyn Manson.
hollywood

Evan shares more details of alleged abuse while dating Marilyn Manson

ANI
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 05:28 PM IST
American actor Evan Rachel Wood has shared more details on the allegations of abuse at the hands of her former-fiance, Marilyn Manson. She opened up about what she endured throughout their relationship.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Susan Sarandon has again spoken in support of farmer protests in India.
Susan Sarandon has again spoken in support of farmer protests in India.
hollywood

Susan Sarandon: 'We must let India’s leaders know the world is watching'

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 02:15 PM IST
Reiterating her support to farmers, Susan Sarandon said they are with the farmers and must let India’s leaders know the world is watching.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Malcolm &amp; Marie movie review: John David Washington and Zendaya star in director Sam Levinson's new film.(Netflix)
Malcolm & Marie movie review: John David Washington and Zendaya star in director Sam Levinson's new film.(Netflix)
hollywood

Malcolm & Marie review: Zendaya, John David Washington are mesmerising together

By Rohan Naahar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 06:57 PM IST
  • Malcolm & Marie movie review: Director Sam Levinson's breathtaking relationship drama, starring John David Washington and Zendaya, will inspire endless debates.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP