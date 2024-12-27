Sandra Bullock ready to move on after death of Bryan Randall, date again: Report

It's been over a year since Sandra Bullock lost her partner, Bryan Randall, and she is still grappling with the pain of his passing. Despite her ongoing grief, a new report suggests that the actor is slowly coming to terms with the idea of moving forward with her life. Also read: Sandra Bullock ‘sides with Brad Pitt’ to ‘make sure’ Angelina Jolie ‘doesn’t get…’ Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall were in a relationship since 2015. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Giving love another chance

According to a recent report by RadarOnline.com, Sandra is now open to the possibility of finding love again. The 60-year-old steered off the spotlight since the passing of photographer partner Bryan, 57. Now, she is ready to emerge out.

“Bryan was the love of her life. She's not looking to replace him, but she is ready to open her heart to the possibility of meeting someone new and maybe even finding love. She's not in any sort of rush and she's not desperate, but with the new year coming up she's discreetly telling friends that she's ready to start dating,” said a source.

The Lost City actor showed she was ready to be back in the limelight when she joined friend Jennifer Aniston's Friendsgiving holiday bash.

“Now, everyone's excited to set her up. Sandy doesn't care about money or fame. She's not interested in status. She wants someone that she connects with, a solid good guy. There's got to be a spark. But as far as any sort of specifics, she isn't shallow and is very open to all types. She's ready to take a leap of faith and see what's out there again,” added the source.

About Bryan Randall's death

Bryan Randall died on August 5, 2023 after a three-year battle with ALS, his family previously said in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE. ALS is a rare disease that attacks and kills the nerve cells that control voluntary muscles.

In a statement, his family had said, "Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honour his request. We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours."

Sandra met Bryan when he was hired to capture her son Louis' birthday party in 2015. They went public with their relationship later that year by making an appearance at Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux's wedding.