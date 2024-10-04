Sandra Bullock ‘sides with Brad Pitt’ to ‘make sure’ Angelina Jolie ‘doesn’t get…’

Sandra Bullock is reportedly “siding with Brad Pitt” to prevent Angelina Jolie from securing an Oscar nomination for her new film Maria. This insider drama suggests the ‘Speed’ star is not just competing for an Academy Award herself but actively working to block Jolie from receiving recognition. Insiders claim Sandra Bullock is aligning with Brad Pitt to hinder Angelina Jolie's Oscar chances for Maria.

The tensions between Bullock and Jolie date back several years, with sources revealing that there has been lingering resentment over past roles. One particular project that fueled this rivalry was the 2013 sci-fi hit Gravity.

An insider recently told In Touch Weekly, “Sandra definitely has a history with Angie,” and went on to say, “There are certainly people in Angie’s camp who think Sandra’s signature role in Gravity should have gone to Angelina, since that was a project Angelina was very interested in starring in herself before Sandra landed the part.”

Competition between Bullock and Jolie doesn’t end there

“And of course, in the years since Angelina and Brad Pitt broke up, Sandra has formed a powerful alliance with Brad on two hit movies: The Lost City and Bullet Train,” the insider explained, how Bullock’s recent collaborations with Brad Pitt have only added fuel to the fire.

Pitt, who divorced Jolie, has reportedly strengthened his bond with Bullock and may be influencing ‘Bird Box’ star’s stance in this Hollywood rivalry.

Adding to the intrigue, Jennifer Aniston has also become involved in this Oscar race. Known for her long-standing feud with Jolie due to her marriage with Brad Pitt, Aniston is said to be “pouring cold water” on Jolie’s Oscar prospects. The same insider shared that Aniston has enlisted Bullock to “further twist the knife.”

“Sandra definitely has a history with Angie, and there are certainly people in Angie’s camp who think Sandra’s signature role in Gravity should have gone to Angelina,” the source reiterated.

“It’s not really a mystery where Sandra’s loyalty is,” the source noted. “Her friendship with Jen plugs both of them into a powerful network of awards voters—this is the same crew that got Andrea Riseborough an Oscar nomination out of nowhere, and it’s a lot easier for them to make sure somebody doesn’t get nominated.”