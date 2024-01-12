Sofia Vergara is mocked by a reporter for her English. Watch how she hits back

Sofia Vergara, a Columbian-American actor who's made a name for herself in Hollywood, was recently demeaned by a Spanish reporter for her diction in English. However, the Modern Family actor was quick to clap back at him. (Also Read: Joe Manganiello makes red carpet debut with Caitlin O’Connor after divorce from Sofía Vergara) Sofia Vergara is a four-time Golden Globe-nominated actor(Reuters/ Mike Blake)

What did the reporter mock her for?

Earlier this week, Sofia appeared on the Spanish talk show El Hormiguero, hosted by Pablo Motos. As she described her experience in filming ABC's popular mockumentary show Modern Family for 11 seasons between 2009 and 2020, Pablo mockingly asked her to repeat how she pronounced the name of her show.

What was Sofia's response?

Sofia snapped back promptly and said, “I say it wrong? Oh, because you speak better English than me? Ah.” When Pablo continued to grin, she continued, “How many Emmy nominations do you have in the United States? How many times did they nominate you at the Golden Globes?”

Sofia's past experience with Ellen DeGeneres

Previously, Sofia Vergara stepped up to defend comedian Ellen DeGeneres amid intense drama surrounding the talk show host, including accusations that she made fun of the Colombian star's accent during a 2015 episode.

During the discussion, the daytime host pointed out the America's Got Talent judge's English while asking why producers gave her such a complicated copy to read. Many fans took this as Ellen mocking Sofia's accent, leading the television star to defend Ellen, saying she was “in on the joke.”

Sofia had tweeted alongside the viral clip in question, "Two comedians having fun with each other to entertain. I was never a victim guys, I was always in on the joke."

About Sofia Vergara

Sofia is a four-time Golden Globe and Emmy Award-nominated actor for her memorable role of Gloria in Modern Family.

She recently parted ways with husband and fellow actor Joe Manganiello after seven years of marriage. "We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives," they said in a joint statement.

Sofia has a son named Manolo, 31, with first husband Joe Gonzalez. Before marrying Manganiello, she was engaged to businessman Nick Loeb.

