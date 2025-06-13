Spaceballs 2: Rick Moranis, Mel Brooks to return as Dark Helmet and Yogurt 40 years after original

Rick Moranis, 72, is making a Hollywood comeback with Spaceballs 2, alongside Bill Pullman, 71. The duo will reprise their beloved roles of Lone Starr and Dark Helmet. Additionally, Mel Brooks, 98, will also return as Yogurt in the sequel, 40 years after the original 1987 film. The movie is slated for a 2027 release. Also joining the cast is Keke Palmer, 31, of One of Them Days fame, Deadline reported. Mel Brooks, 98, to reprise his role as Yogurt in Spaceballs sequel 40 years after the original film(X)

What is Spaceballs 2 about?

The project is being touted as a "non-prequel" and "non-reboot" sequel. Earlier, it was announced that Spaceballs 2 will be directed by Josh Greenbaum, with scripting by Benji Samit, Dan Hernandez and Josh Gad.

Backed by Amazon MGM Studios, the project could also feature Gad playing a role, besides producing it along with Imagine Entertainment’s Brian Grazer and Jeb Brody. A hilarious teaser of the film was shared by Mel Brooks, promising viewers a ride full of fun and adventure.

Released by MGM in 1987, Spaceballs was a space opera parody. The film drew inspiration from Star Wars and 2001: A Space Odyssey. Upon its release, the film minted more than $38.1 million around the world and went on to become a cult classic.

The story revolved around the villain Dark Helmet (Rick Moranis) and President Skroob (Mel Brooks) as they tried to steal the atmosphere of Druidia, a peaceful planet.

They were ultimately defeated by Lone Starr (Bill Pullman), who was accompanied by Barf (John Candy) and Druish princess Vespa (Daphne Zuniga). Joan Rivers and Dick Van Patten also starred in the movie.

Who is Rick Moranis?

Moranis' return to the project is a major highlight since the veteran actor has remained away from the spotlight for decades now.

The 72-year-old was a popular name in the industry back in the 1980s and 1990s, having appeared in well-known films like Ghostbusters, Little Shop of Horrors and Honey, I Shrunk the Kids.

During the late 1990s, he took a step back from acting to focus on raising his children after the death of his wife, costume designer Ann Belsky.

Most recently, he was seen alongside Ryan Reynolds for a Mint Mobile advertisement in 2020.

FAQs

1. When is Spaceballs 2 coming out?

The movie will hit theaters in 2027.

2. Is Rick Moranis returning for Spaceballs 2?

Yes, the actor is making a comeback with the movie.

3. How old was Bill Pullman in Spaceballs?

The While You Were Sleeping actor was 32 years old when he signed the film.