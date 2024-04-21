 Sydney Sweeney's acting coach speaks out post Hollywood producer's remarks: ‘Audiences love her because she’s relatable’ | Hollywood - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sydney Sweeney's acting coach speaks out post Hollywood producer's remarks: ‘Audiences love her because she’s relatable’

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 21, 2024 03:05 PM IST

A few days ago, Hollywood producer Carol Baum made scathing remarks about The White Lotus alum, saying she ‘cannot act.’

Sydney Sweeney's acting coach Scott Sedita has come out in her defense after the scathing remarks made by Hollywood Producer Carol Baum a few days ago. In a new interview with TMZ, Scott said that Sydney is ‘a serious actress’ who is loved by audiences because she is ‘relatable’. (Also read: Top Hollywood producer Carol Baum says Sydney Sweeney ‘isn't pretty’, claims Euphoria star ‘can't act’)

Sydney Sweeney's acting coach has commented on the recent remarks made by a producer claiming she cannot act. (REUTERS)
Sydney Sweeney's acting coach has commented on the recent remarks made by a producer claiming she cannot act. (REUTERS)

What the acting coach said

In the interview, the acting coach said: "Sydney is beautiful because she has inner depth, intellect, compassion, style and facial features — eyes, smile, cheekbones — that the camera angles pick up on, The camera loves her ‘look’ … Audiences love her because she’s relatable and approachable.”

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

He further continued, "She’s been through the ups and downs of this business. So you have to be pretty much a serious actress if you’re gonna go through all that. When taking feedback or critique, she processes it, uses her acting technique and makes the adjustment."

Taylor Swift is everywhere you look right now. Wonder what's the big deal about her? Read our special story, a primer on everything Swift

More details

It all began when producer Carol Baum said that the Euphoria actor ‘can’t act.' Sydney's representatives addressed these remarks in a statement to Variety, which read: “How sad that a woman in the position to share her expertise and experience chooses instead to attack another woman. If that’s what she’s learned in her decades in the industry and feels is appropriate to teach to her students, that’s shameful. To unjustly disparage a fellow female producer speaks volumes about Ms Baum’s character."

Sydney was last seen in the horror film Immaculate, which was directed by Michael Mohan. She was also seen in Madame Web with Dakota Johnson and Anyone But You with Glen Powell.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Hollywood / Sydney Sweeney's acting coach speaks out post Hollywood producer's remarks: ‘Audiences love her because she’s relatable’
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On