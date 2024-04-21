Sydney Sweeney's acting coach speaks out post Hollywood producer's remarks: ‘Audiences love her because she’s relatable’

Sydney Sweeney's acting coach Scott Sedita has come out in her defense after the scathing remarks made by Hollywood Producer Carol Baum a few days ago. In a new interview with TMZ, Scott said that Sydney is ‘a serious actress’ who is loved by audiences because she is ‘relatable’. (Also read: Top Hollywood producer Carol Baum says Sydney Sweeney ‘isn't pretty’, claims Euphoria star ‘can't act’) Sydney Sweeney's acting coach has commented on the recent remarks made by a producer claiming she cannot act. (REUTERS)

What the acting coach said

In the interview, the acting coach said: "Sydney is beautiful because she has inner depth, intellect, compassion, style and facial features — eyes, smile, cheekbones — that the camera angles pick up on, The camera loves her ‘look’ … Audiences love her because she’s relatable and approachable.”

He further continued, "She’s been through the ups and downs of this business. So you have to be pretty much a serious actress if you’re gonna go through all that. When taking feedback or critique, she processes it, uses her acting technique and makes the adjustment."

More details

It all began when producer Carol Baum said that the Euphoria actor ‘can’t act.' Sydney's representatives addressed these remarks in a statement to Variety, which read: “How sad that a woman in the position to share her expertise and experience chooses instead to attack another woman. If that’s what she’s learned in her decades in the industry and feels is appropriate to teach to her students, that’s shameful. To unjustly disparage a fellow female producer speaks volumes about Ms Baum’s character."

Sydney was last seen in the horror film Immaculate, which was directed by Michael Mohan. She was also seen in Madame Web with Dakota Johnson and Anyone But You with Glen Powell.

