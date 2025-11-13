The Devil Wears Prada 2 teaser: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway reunite after 20 years; fans ‘can't wait for Miranda, Andy’

The makers of The Devil Wears Prada 2 have finally unveiled the teaser of the upcoming film. Taking to its YouTube channel, 20th Century Studios shared the less than one-minute teaser. The Devil Wears Prada 2 teaser: Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway in a still from the film.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 teaser

The video began with Meryl Streep's character, Miranda Priestly, walking to her office lift as people were busy working. As the lift was about to close, Anne Hathaway's character, Andrea 'Andy' Sachs, entered it smiling and saying, "Miranda." Very unlike her character, Miranda moved sideways briefly to make room for Andy. She then replied, "Took you long enough." The video ended with Andy smiling and wearing her sunglasses as the lift closed.

Fans can't wait to watch Meryl, Anne after two decades

Anne also took to her Instagram page and shared the teaser. She wrote, "It’s everyone’s birthday. #43 #DWP2." The teaser was unveiled on her 43rd birthday. Reacting to the teaser, a fan said, "So gorgeous! I am looking forward to watching this. It will be a great success!" "Oh my God! I'm so excited for the next year. Can't wait to see Miranda and Andy together again," read a comment.

"The fact that Miranda actually moves to the side to give Andy more room is some major character development," a person wrote. A social media user said, "Now THIS is how you make a teaser trailer. The heels, the music, Miranda, and finally Andy. Chef's kiss." "Meryl really is a shapeshifter! To see her in Only murders in the Building, then back in this role! What a class actor!" said another fan.

About The Devil Wears Prada 2

Featuring Meryl, Anne, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci, the Disney sequel to the 2006 hit film is set to hit the screens on May 1, 2026. The shooting of the film started in June. The Devil Wears Prada was adapted from Lauren Weisberger's novel of the same name. Directed by David Frankel, it starred Hathaway, Streep, Blunt and Tucci in the lead roles. David is returning to direct the sequel.

Lady Gaga, Kenneth Branagh, Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, B J Novak, Pauline Chalamet and Simone Ashley have also boarded the upcoming film. It is produced by Wendy Finerman and Karen Rosenfelt and is written by Aline Brosh McKenna.