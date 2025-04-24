The Hunger Games: Joseph Zada, Whitney Peak to star as Haymitch, Lenore Dove

Haymitch Abernathy and his girlfriend Lenore Dove Baird will be the characters spearheading the awaited "The Hunger Games: Sunrise" film, based on the bestselling novel by the same name by renowned author Suzanne Collins. But, the latest announcement on who Haymitch and Lenore are going to be has already taken the internet by storm. Joseph Zada and Whitney Peak to star in The Hunger Games: Rising(Instagram/@whitneypeak, /@josephzada)

New Hunger Games film sees new reveal

A Variety report has revealed that Joseph Zada and Whitney Peak will be starring as the lead characters in this Lionsgate film, and it is slated for a release on November 20, 2026.

Francis Lawrence, who is considered the "directorial godfather" of the "Hunger Games" franchise, will yet again be taking up the responsibility of running the entire show behind the cameras. Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson will be producing, while Cameron MacConomy is set to executive produce the awaited film, says the Variety report.

"Jo and Whitney stood out among hundreds"

Lionsgate Motion Picture Group co-president Erin Westerman was quoted telling Variety, "The Hunger Games’ franchise has long been a major launching pad for remarkable young actors, and Jo (Joseph Zada) and Whitney (Whitney Peak) are expected to carry that legacy forward with incredible heart, depth, and fire". Westerman went on to say that these two top-notch actors stood out among hundreds of gifted actors during the auditions, but that was just not because of their talent. It was also because of the kind of "emotional truth" that they brought along in these particular roles of Haymitch Abernathy and his girlfriend Lenore Dove Baird.

Meanwhile, the book, “Sunrise on the Reaping”, on which the film is based upon, has already become a bestseller. It has already surpassed sales of a whopping 1.5 million copies in its first week itself across the U.S., U.K., Ireland, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, according to Variety.