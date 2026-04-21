This 43-year-old actor is the ‘World’s Most Beautiful Star 2026’; has a big release ahead

Two decades after they first ruled the fashion world as Miranda, Andy, Emily and Nigel, Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci are set to return to the glossy world of Runway, bringing back the style, drama and sharp wit that made the 2006 film a cultural phenomenon.

Hathaway, who has built one of Hollywood's most decorated careers over two decades, acknowledged the honour on Instagram, writing, "Thank you so much to @people magazine for having me on the cover!"

People magazine has crowned Hollywood's newest queen, and the title fits like a couture gown. The World’s Most Beautiful Star 2026 is none other than Anne Hathaway , who has officially topped the list with her effortless elegance and star power. The announcement came alongside a glamorous photoshoot where she stunned in a black backless off-shoulder outfit. (Also read: The Devil Wears Prada 2 first reactions call it a sequel ‘worth 20-year wait’; Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway ‘still great’ )

About Devil Wears Prada 2 The much-awaited sequel once again reunites the original cast with director David Frankel and writer Aline Brosh McKenna, while also expanding the universe with new faces including Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, Patrick Brammall, Caleb Hearon, Helen J. Shen and B.J. Novak. Adding to the nostalgia, Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman reprise their roles as Lily and Irv.

Speaking to People, Hathaway reflected warmly on the original 2006 film, singling out her co-stars for praise. Of Streep, she said, "She defines how it's done. Somebody who is just living greatness and never rests on that laurel."

The Devil Wears Prada 2 will hit theatres on May 1, 2026, marking the return of one of cinema’s most iconic fashion dramas.