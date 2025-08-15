Tom Cruise turns down invite to receive lifetime achievement award from Donald Trump: Report

Hollywood actor Tom Cruise has reportedly declined to be among the first group of Kennedy Center Honorees during US President Donald Trump’s second term in the White House. On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump announced the recipients of the 48th Kennedy Center Honors.

Tom Cruise declines Kennedy Center Honor

According to a report by Washington Post, Cruise was invited to receive a Kennedy Center Honor, but he declined due to "scheduling conflicts".

The report read, “Tom Cruise was offered the honors but declined because of scheduling conflicts, according to several current and former Kennedy Center employees who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss event plans.”

The report added that a spokesperson for the actor has declined to comment on the development.

More about the honours

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump named Hollywood icon Sylvester Stallone and country music great George Strait among the recipients of the Kennedy Center Honors. This move is part of his ramped-up efforts to take control of the Kennedy Center arts complex earlier this year.

Disco diva Gloria Gaynor, rock band KISS, and British theater star Michael Crawford, known for his indelible turn in the lead role of Broadway staple Phantom of the Opera, will also receive the honors, one of the nation's highest arts awards.

Trump announced he himself would host the Honors gala, which usually takes place in early December and is later broadcast on CBS.

The Kennedy Center, one of the nation's top performing arts venues, is a living monument to the late John F. Kennedy. Opened in 1971, it has long enjoyed bipartisan support. The Kennedy Center is home to the National Symphony Orchestra and also offers theater, opera, comedy and other productions.

Back in February, shortly after returning to the Oval Office, Trump ousted the center's leadership and installed himself as board chairman, vowing to purge any programming he deems objectionable.

More about Tom Cruise

Meanwhile, Cruise is still slated to receive an honorary award for his contribution to the film industry before the end of 2025. In June, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences announced that he will receive an honorary Oscar at the 2025 Governors Awards on November 16.

Over the years, the actor earned Oscar nominations for his performances in films such as Born on the Fourth of July, Jerry Maguire, and Magnolia. He also got a Best Picture nomination as producer on Top Gun: Maverick. He was most recently seen in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning.