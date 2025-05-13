Menu Explore
Tom Hardy lists out injuries he's accumulated from action films, martial arts: ‘Knee surgeries, herniated disc’

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Neeshita Nyayapati
May 13, 2025 09:30 PM IST

Venom and Mad Max: Fury Road actor Tom Hardy had a long list of ailments to talk of in a recent interview, commenting on how it's not going to get better at 47.

Actor Tom Hardy, who has spent a large chunk of his life getting beaten up on movie sets and in real life during martial arts tournaments, recently listed out the injuries he has accumulated through the years. The 47-year-old, in an interview with Esquire UK, even believes that ‘it’s not going to get better’ now. (Also Read: Will Tom Hardy's Venom fight Tom Holland's Spider-Man? Actor opens up at Comic-Con)

File photo of Tom Hardy at the MobLand New York Premiere at SVA Theater in March this year.(Getty Images via AFP)
File photo of Tom Hardy at the MobLand New York Premiere at SVA Theater in March this year.(Getty Images via AFP)

Tom Hardy’s list of injuries

Tom is well-known for playing Bane in The Dark Knight Rises, Max Rockatansky in the Mad Max films, and Eddie Brock in the Venom films. The publication notes that, like most middle-aged people, their meet-up consists of non-alcoholic beer and a list of bodily ailments. 

The actor told them, “I’ve had two knee surgeries now, my disc’s herniated in my back, I’ve got sciatica as well,” he says. “And I have that… is it plantar fasciitis? Where did that come from? And why? Why?! And I pulled my tendon in my hip as well. It’s like, it’s all falling to bits now, and it’s not going to get better.” 

Recent work

Tom currently stars in the Paramount+ crime series MobLand, which streams on JioHotstar in India.  Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren are his co-stars. He also starred and produced Havoc, which was released on Netflix. The 2024 film Venom: The Last Dance, which he also produced and co-wrote, was his last film with the character. 

Talking about starring in Venom for seven years, Tom said, “I loved playing Eddie in Venom. Juggling chainsaws… Put me on a unicycle and throw everything at me! I was just really trying to push myself as much as I could. But I had no Spider-Man! No Avengers! It’s just us. Until those bridges are crossed… That’s way beyond my control. And I’d love to do that, but that’s not even a conversation to have at my level, of just being an actor in that world.”

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
