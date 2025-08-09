Wednesday season 3 is happening: Release hints, cast returns, and what’s next

Netflix is not letting go of its spooky golden girl just yet. While season 2 of Wednesday is still unraveling, the streamer has already confirmed that a third installment is on the way. The announcement had dropped in July 2025, before season 2 even premiered. According to Netflix, Alfred Gough, co-creator and showrunner, said the plan for season 3 is simple: “Our goal for season 3 is the same as it is for every season: to make it the best season of Wednesday we possibly can. We want to continue digging deeper into our characters while expanding the world of Nevermore and Wednesday.” Netflix confirmed that a third installment of Wednesday is on the way on July 2025.

Co-showrunner Miles Millar backed that up, adding, “We will be seeing more Addams Family members and learning more family secrets in season 3!”

As for when we will actually see the next season of Wednesday is still unclear. Season 2 faced delays, partly due to the WGA strikes in 2023. If things go smoother this time around, we might not have to wait as long, but it is still likely a few years out.

Wednesday Season 3: Cast shakeups and returns: who’s in, who’s out

Season 2 already brought in some big names, with Billie Piper, Steve Buscemi, and Joanna Lumley joining the madness. But not all characters are expected to return to the third season.

Who is exiting: Donovan Galpin (Jamie McShane), Laurel Gates (Christina Ricci), Dr Rachael Fairburn (Thandiwe Newton), and Xavier Thorpe (Percy Hynes White). That is confirmed.

Here is who we do expect back, according to Radio Times.

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams

Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair

Hunter Doohan as Tyler Galpin

Joy Sunday as Bianca Barclay

Moosa Mostafa as Eugene

Georgie Farmer as Ajax

Victor Dorobantu as Thing

Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams

Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams

Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams

Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo as Sheriff Ritchie Santiago

Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester

Billie Piper as Isadora Capri

Steve Buscemi as Principal Barry Dort

Joanna Lumley as Grandmama Hester Frump

Where the story might go next

Plot-wise, things are pretty vague. But judging by past patterns, we will likely see Wednesday head back to Nevermore Academy to unravel yet another bizarre mystery. Millar’s tease about more family secrets hints at deeper Addams lore in season 3, which fans are definitely ready for.

The episode count has not been confirmed, but it is a safe bet we will get another eight - just like seasons 1 and 2.

At present, season 2 part 1 is streaming now on Netflix.

FAQs



Will there be Wednesday season 3?

Yes, Netflix officially confirmed season 3 in July 2025.

Is Wednesday season 2 coming to Netflix in 2025?

Yes, season 2 is being released in parts throughout 2025.

Is Wednesday season 2 out?

Part 1 of season 2 is currently streaming on Netflix.

Is Wednesday season 2 coming on June 17th?

No, Netflix released season 2 on August 6.