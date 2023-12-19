What are the charges against Jonathan Majors? Actor faces up to one year in prison or probation

Actor Jonathan Majors was found guilty by a New York jury of assault and harassment of his former girlfriend during a domestic dispute. Before reaching a verdict, the jury deliberated for about four and a half hours on Monday, December 18. Actor Jonathan Majors, who faces assault and harassment charges, leaves the New York State Supreme Court in New York City, U.S., June 20, 2023. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid(REUTERS)

The incident that led to the trial involved a domestic dispute in March, between Majors and his former girlfriend Grace Jabbari. Majors had previously pleaded not guilty to misdemeanour charges of assault and aggravated harassment.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

What are the charges against Jonathan Majors?

The Marvel franchise star faced four misdemeanour charges for misdemeanour assault, aggravated assault and harassment. Ultimately, he was convicted of third-degree assault and second-degree harassment, according to The Guardian. However, the actor was acquitted on another assault charge and one count of aggravated harassment.

This suggests that the jury believes Majors did not intend to hurt Jabbari, but did believe that he assaulted her by throwing her inside his car after she left the vehicle.

Judge Michael Gaffey also went on to renew an order of protection for Jabbari. Majors has been ordered not to contact her, according to NBC News.

Majors’ sentencing is scheduled for February 6, 2024. The actor faces up to one year in prison or probation.

Besides Jabbari, some other victims also accused Majors of assault. He allegedly physically abused one romantic partner, and emotionally abused two others. According to a Rolling Stone investigation, he allegedly also treated crew members on film sets poorly.

What happened during the March dispute?

While Majors was present in the New York City courtroom during the proceedings, he did not testify. The New York Times reported that on December 5, Jabbari testified that she was assaulted by Majors in the backseat of a car during the dispute. Prosecutors claimed the incident took place after Jabbari noticed a romantic text message someone had sent him on his phone.

Prosecutors claimed during closing arguments that Majors “didn’t hesitate to use physical violence” against Jabbari. He allegedly twisted her right arm behind her back and then “struck a blow” to her head. Majors’ attorney alleged that the accusations are “fake” and that Jabbari was the aggressor.