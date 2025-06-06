Who was Khadiyah ‘KD’ Lewis? Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta star dies at 44

Khadiyah “KD” Lewis has died at the age of 44, her brother, Jamaal Lewis, confirmed the news in an emotional Facebook post. The late reality star rose to fame after being featured on season 3 of Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta. Khadiyah ‘KD’ Lewis dies at 44: All about Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta star (Instagram)

Reality star Khadiyah ‘KD’ Lewis dies at 44

Khadiyah died on May 30, and the cause of her death remains unknown. Her funeral service will be held in her hometown of Oklahoma City on June 11, according to an obituary. She first appeared on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta Season 3 as rapper Yung Joc’s real estate agent and personal assistant.

In Season 4, she returned as Yung Joc's girlfriend and was a part of the show's supporting cast, per The US Sun. The reality star was a business owner of a real estate investment firm, consulting agency and financial services company.

Khadiyah described herself as an “entrepreneur, speaker, consultant, accountant, and branding ambassador” on her Instagram page, where she had 147K followers. In his heartfelt post, Jamaal mourned her sister, writing, “Been at a lost for words for some days now.”

“And to think that I’ll ever have the words to describe the person you’ve been and the legacy that you left behind would be erroneous,” Jamaal went on, adding, “Long Live my sister Khadiyah Lewis. You left behind a legacy most individuals can only dream of.”

“Thank you for loving me the way you did and always having my back no matter what. God blessed me when he made me your baby brother and for that I am eternally thankful,” Jamaal continued before concluding his post with, “You are forever on my mind and in my heart. I love you!”

Fans were equally devastated by the news, as one wrote, “What?! No way and so unexpected.” Another fan added, “She was super professional in describing and detailing the house for Karlie [Redd] and Joc when she wore the hat of a real estate agent.”

A third noted, “She wore many professional hats. That woman got to the bag,” while one more said that Khadiyah “had a very eloquent way of talking, I hate seeing people pass away so young.”