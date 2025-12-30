Search
Tue, Dec 30, 2025
New Delhi oC

World's highest-paid actor earned $150 million in 2025: 63-yr-old beat Dwayne Johnson, Robert Downey Jr, Shah Rukh Khan

ByAbhimanyu Mathur
Updated on: Dec 30, 2025 12:13 pm IST

This star earned $130-150 million for a single film in 2025, more than twice the amount any other actor charged for a single project all year.

It seemed like a century ago when a million-dollar contract was a big deal in Hollywood, and only the top superstars commanded the respect and star power to ask for one. Today, the benchmark is $100 million. The biggest stars - those who shoulder tentpole films for big franchises and studios - rake in that much for their biggest roles. In 2025, the man who was the highest-paid actor in the world raked in $150 million for just one film. And he did at the ripe old age of 63.

The world's highest-paid actor is a 63-year-old superstar.
The world's highest-paid actor is a 63-year-old superstar.

The world’s highest-paid actor

Superstar Tom Cruise became the world’s highest-paid actor after over a decade this year. According to multiple sources, including Wealth, he earned $130-150 million for the final Mission Impossible film that released this year. Tom’s earnings for Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning put him at the top of the list after over 10 years. He had last been the world’s highest-paid actor in 2012, when he earned $75 million, according to Forbes. He displaced Dwayne Johnson from the top, who has topped the rankings 5 times in the last 9 years.

A still from Tom Cruise-starrer Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
A still from Tom Cruise-starrer Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

Who all did Tom Cruise beat

Just how far ahead Tom Cruise was in the list of highest-paid actors of 2025 can be gauged by the fact that no other individual earned even half of what he did over the year. Daniel Craig came in second with a $50-million paycheck for the latest Knives Out film, followed by Cameron Diaz. The highest-paid actress in the world pocketed $45 million for Back in Action.

Cameron Diaz stars alongside Jamie Foxx in Back in Action.
Cameron Diaz stars alongside Jamie Foxx in Back in Action.

Other high-earners include Brad Pitt ($30 million for F1), Leonardo DiCaprio ($25 million for One Battle After Another), and Adam Sandler ($20 million for Happy Gilmore 2). India’s highest-paid actor for the year was Rajinikanth. The Tamil superstar reportedly earned over $20 million for Coolie.

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
News / Entertainment / Hollywood / World's highest-paid actor earned $150 million in 2025: 63-yr-old beat Dwayne Johnson, Robert Downey Jr, Shah Rukh Khan
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On