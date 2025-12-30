World's highest-paid actor earned $150 million in 2025: 63-yr-old beat Dwayne Johnson, Robert Downey Jr, Shah Rukh Khan

It seemed like a century ago when a million-dollar contract was a big deal in Hollywood, and only the top superstars commanded the respect and star power to ask for one. Today, the benchmark is $100 million. The biggest stars - those who shoulder tentpole films for big franchises and studios - rake in that much for their biggest roles. In 2025, the man who was the highest-paid actor in the world raked in $150 million for just one film. And he did at the ripe old age of 63. The world's highest-paid actor is a 63-year-old superstar.

Superstar Tom Cruise became the world’s highest-paid actor after over a decade this year. According to multiple sources, including Wealth, he earned $130-150 million for the final Mission Impossible film that released this year. Tom’s earnings for Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning put him at the top of the list after over 10 years. He had last been the world’s highest-paid actor in 2012, when he earned $75 million, according to Forbes. He displaced Dwayne Johnson from the top, who has topped the rankings 5 times in the last 9 years.

A still from Tom Cruise-starrer Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

Who all did Tom Cruise beat

Just how far ahead Tom Cruise was in the list of highest-paid actors of 2025 can be gauged by the fact that no other individual earned even half of what he did over the year. Daniel Craig came in second with a $50-million paycheck for the latest Knives Out film, followed by Cameron Diaz. The highest-paid actress in the world pocketed $45 million for Back in Action.

Cameron Diaz stars alongside Jamie Foxx in Back in Action.

Other high-earners include Brad Pitt ($30 million for F1), Leonardo DiCaprio ($25 million for One Battle After Another), and Adam Sandler ($20 million for Happy Gilmore 2). India’s highest-paid actor for the year was Rajinikanth. The Tamil superstar reportedly earned over $20 million for Coolie.