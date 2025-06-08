Zawe Ashton debuts baby bump at husband Tom Hiddleston's The Life of Chuck film premiere

Broadway star Zawe Ashton and Avengers actor Tom Hiddleston have announced that they are expecting their second child together. As per People magazine, the couple shared the news through a pregnancy announcement in a recent interview. (Also Read: 5 noteworthy performances by Tom Hiddleston other than Loki: See list) Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton surprised fans with the announcement of their second baby. (Instagram: SXSW London)

Zawe Ashton debuts baby bump at Tom Hiddleston film premiere

Zawe proudly showed off her baby bump at the UK premiere of Tom's The Life of Chuck during SXSW London on 7 June. She wore an elegant Emilia Wickstead sky-blue silk crepe gown to showcase her baby bump on the red carpet. This adorable moment marked a special milestone in their relationship, which began when they met while co-starring in the 2019 play Betrayal. The couple welcomed their first child in October 2022 and now looks forward to expanding their family further.

Zawe's pregnancy journey has been documented through various events, including her baby bump debut at a movie screening in June 2022. Although Tom rarely speaks about their relationship, he expressed happiness about their partnership in a March 2022 interview. The couple got engaged in 2022.

About The Life of Chuck

The Life of Chuck is a film that has garnered attention for its unique storytelling and exploration of complex themes. Given the title's introspective nature, the movie likely explores themes of life, mortality, and human connection. The narrative might follow the life journey of its protagonist, Chuck, delving into his experiences, relationships, and personal growth.

Zawe most recently starred in MCU's The Marvels and sci-fi All of You. Tom, who played Loki in the web series and Marvel films, last played a cameo in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. He will soon star in Avengers: Doomsday and Tenzing. He also played the lead role in British gothic series The Essex Serpent.