‘I love you both so much’: Justin Timberlake honours dad and stepdad in emotional Father's Day post

Justin Timberlake marked Father’s Day on Sunday, June 18, by sharing an emotional post on Instagram. The 42-year-old shared photos honouring both his father, Randall Timberlake, and stepfather, Paul Harless. The photos show the popular singer with his father and stepfather at different events over the years. Justin Timberlake shared photos honouring both his father, Randall Timberlake, and stepfather, Paul Harless (justintimberlake/Instagram)

“When I became a dad, I realized what an important role these two incredible humans have played in my life. I’m so very grateful to have not ONE but TWO dads to learn from and lean on. I love you both so much!! Happy Father’s Day to all the Dads, Daddies, and Papas out there!!!” Justin captioned the post.

Justin, who is a father himself, shares his two sons,Phineas, 2, and Silas, 8, with wife Jessica Biel. The singer took to social media last month to pay a heartwarming tribute to his wife on Mother’s Day. “This human right here,” he wrote. “Mom, partner, brilliant, beautiful, badass… You are always there for me and these boys no matter the time of day or night. I’m in awe of you and beyond grateful that you are ours. We love you, Mommy!” He concluded, “Love Always, Your baby boys and the big kid you said yes to.”

In 2020, Justin faced criticism for complainingabout the troubles of "24-hour parenting" during the Covid-19 pandemic. The star appeared on SiriusXM's ‘The Morning Mash Up’ show and claimed he and Jessica were struggling to quarantine with Silas, who was five years old at the time. "We're mostly commiserating over the fact that just 24-hour parenting is just not human," Justin said on the show. He added that he believed Silas needed a break from him, and he from Silas.

Justin also said social distancing came with the territory where he was staying with his family at the time. “We’re in a place where they’re pretty socially distant here anyway, where our place is, and so just being able to walk out into your driveway and maybe go for a little hike is always nice,” he said.

Social media was quick to attack Justin for his remark on parenting, with some parents sharing their own stories of having to stay quarantined during the pandemic.

