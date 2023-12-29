Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner to Himanshi -Asim, celebrities who called it quits this year

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 29 (ANI): Celebrities had a happy year in 2023 in general, as there were hit films and weddings. However, this year, several stars announced their breakups or divorces. They left their fans wondering what went wrong in their relationships and speculating on the causes of the breakups. As the year comes to a close, take a look back at some of the couples who called it quits. HT Image

Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner

A popular celebrity couple, American singer-songwriter Joe Jonas and 'Game of Thrones' actor Sophie Turner, announced their divorce in September 2023 via Instagram post.

Sophie took to Instagram and wrote, "After four wonderful years of marriage, we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

Niharika Konidela-Chaitanya Jonnalagadda

Chiranjeevi's niece and actor, Niharika Konidela, announced the news of her separation from her husband, Chaitanya Jonnalagadda, in July 2023.

Taking to Instagram, Niharika shared a post that read, "Chaitanya and I have decided to mutually part ways and ask for kindness and sensitivity as we move on. Thank you to my family and friends, who have been pillars of support. I request some privacy for us to navigate this new normal in private. Thank you for understanding."

Himanshi Khurana-Asim Riaz

One of the loved couples from Bigg Boss 13, Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz, who were in a relationship, called it quits this month. Himanshi took to Instagram to share that the two called it quits over different religious beliefs.

Her post read, "Yes, me and Asim are not together anymore. All the time we have spent together has been great but our togetherness has come to an end Now. The journey of our relationship was great and we are moving forward in our lives. With due respect to our respective religions, we are sacrificing our love for our different religious beliefs. We have nothing against each other. We request that you respect our privacy."

Rajeev Sen-Charu Asopa

Rajeev and Charu are another couple who ended their marriage this year. Rajeev dropped a picture with Charu on his Instagram story He wrote, "There are no goodbyes. Just two people who couldn't hold on to each other. Love will stay. We will always remain mom and dad to our daughter."

Kusha Kapila-Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia

Kusha Kapila and Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia. She announced her divorce in an Instagram post, stating that it was a mutual choice. Taking to Instagram, Kusha shared a post that read, "Zorawar and I have mutually decided to part ways. This hasn't been an easy decision by any measure but we know it's the right one at this point in our lives. The love and life we have shared continue to mean everything to us but sadly, what we currently seek for ourselves doesn't align. We gave it our all until we couldn't anymore."

Ariana Grande-Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande and her ex-husband, Dalton Gomez, had secretly split in January and were planning to divorce after two years of marriage, Page Six revealed in July 2023.

"They came to the decision together," a source told Page Six.

"They were having problems before January, but they want to remain best friends."

The couple began dating in early 2020 and married less than a year later. They married in a modest, at-home wedding ceremony at her Montecito, California, property in May 2021. (ANI)