Meet Diddy's 7 children: Names, ages, and what they are doing now

As music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs faces mounting legal troubles and renewed media scrutiny, attention has also turned toward his personal life — particularly his role as a father. Beyond his career in music and business, Diddy is a father to seven children. In addition to his work in music and business, Diddy is the father of seven children, all of whom were born to different mothers but are sometimes portrayed as a close-knit family.(AP)

Over the years, he has frequently spoken about fatherhood as his most important role, sharing glimpses of his children's' lives on social media and at public events.

Here’s a closer look at all seven of Diddy’s children:

1. Justin Dior Combs

Born in 1993, Justin is Diddy’s eldest son, shared with fashion stylist Misa Hylton. He graduated from UCLA, where he played college football, and has since dabbled in acting and entrepreneurship. Known for his appearances on reality TV and red carpets, Justin has built a presence in the entertainment world, as reported by Hollywood Life.

2. Christian “King” Combs

The son of Diddy and the late Kim Porter, Christian is an emerging rapper and model. Often referred to as “King,” he has embraced his father’s musical legacy while forging his own identity in hip-hop. Christian has modeled for major brands and released music that echoes the Bad Boy Records era.

3. Chance Combs

Born in 2006 to Diddy and Sarah Chapman, Chance is known for her academic achievements and poise. She often appears at public events alongside her sisters and has been celebrated by Diddy for her intellect and grace. Despite staying largely out of the limelight, she is frequently seen in family portraits, as reported by People.

4. D’Lila Star Combs & 5. Jessie James Combs

These twin daughters were born to Diddy and Kim Porter in 2006. Known for their striking resemblance and coordinated appearances, the twins are emerging as young influencers and models. They have walked fashion runways, featured in editorial spreads, and are quickly building their own followings on social media.

6. Quincy Brown

Although not biologically his son, Quincy — the eldest child of Kim Porter from a previous relationship — was raised by Diddy as his own. Born in 1991, Quincy is an actor, singer, and model who has starred in films and TV shows, including the popular series Star. He has openly expressed gratitude for Diddy’s role in his upbringing and remains an integral part of the Combs family.

7. Love Sean Combs

The youngest of the Combs children, Love was born in late 2022. Diddy surprised fans by announcing her birth on social media, later revealing her name as a tribute to his own legal name change to "Love." The identity of her mother was later confirmed as Dana Tran, a cybersecurity professional. As the baby of the family, Love has already become a familiar face in Diddy’s posts, often surrounded by her older siblings, as reported by USA Today.