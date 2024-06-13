Mumbai, The 18th edition of Mumbai International Film Festival will host a special segment that will showcase stories from across the world by women filmmakers. MIFF to dedicate a segment featuring movies from women filmmakers

In the special showcase titled “Asian Women Film”, MIFF will present five captivating films, each offering a unique perspective from talented women filmmakers.

These include “American Dream” by Renee Shi and “Tequila Sunset” by Jinsui Song, both from the United States, “Duet” by Ekin Ilkbağ and Idil Akkuş from Turkey, “Happy Independence Day” by Camila Sagyntkan from Kazakhstan, and “Triangle” by Zhino Hadi Hasan from Iraq, the release said.

The film gala will be held at FD-NFDC Complex from June 15 to 21.

“American Dream” pays homage to the victims of school shooting tragedies, while “Duet” follows the journey of two close friends and swimming duet partners aiming to qualify for the 2020 Olympics.

“Happy Independence Day” delves into the search for purpose and identity after the loss of a loved one, while “Tequila Sunset” explores the adventures of 70-year-old Gia as she seeks creative solutions for relaxation and enjoyment in life.

Lastly, “Triangle” confronts the issue of sexual harassment in a thought-provoking narrative, it said.

Additionally, three compelling documentary films will be presented in a special package focusing on cultural themes.

Among them are “Steps of Freedom - The Story of Irish Dance” directed by Ruan Magan, “Kanda Bode ” directed by Fekad Kiros and Cheryl Halpern, and “Flamenco: Passion in Danger” directed by Madeleine Y Gomez.

The 2024 edition will open with the screening of National Geographic's documentary “Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story”.

A total of 118 films have been selected by the three selection committees, comprising eminent film experts for the International and National competition sections along with 16 films in MIFF PRISM.

There will be eight world premieres, six international premieres, 17 Asia premieres and 15 India premieres during the film gala where special packages have also been curated. MIFF will also host awards, masterclasses and panel discussion with noted filmmakers.

MIFF, established in 1990, is held biennially and serves as a platform for both established and emerging filmmakers to showcase their craft, nurturing cinematic talent and fostering cultural exchange.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.