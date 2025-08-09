Mithada Maheman OTT release date: When and where to watch Yash Soni and Aarohi Patel's Gujarati drama film online

After releasing Rashami Desai-led Mom Tane Nai Samjay, and Malhar Thakar's All The Best Pandya in quick succession, ShemarooMe is now back with another interesting Gujarati film Mithada Maheman. Starring Yash Soni and Aarohi Patel, this latest Gujarati drama film made its theatrical release in April 2025 and is now set to make its digital debut in August. Yash Soni in Mithada Maheman

When to watch Mithada Maheman?

The latest Gujarati film will be released on August 14, 2025, on ShemarooMe. You will also be able to watch Mithada Maheman through OTTplay Premium as well.

Mithada Maheman cast members

The Gujarati film features Yash Soni, Mitra Gadhavi, and Aarohi Patel in the lead roles. Other cast members, such as Mihir Nishith Rajda and Sonali Lele Desai, are seen in pivotal roles. Mithada Maheman marks Chinmay Parmar's directorial debut, with the story following a tragic incident with a plot twist. He has also penned the script.

What is the plot of Mithada Maheman?

The film explores the story of Aditya who is at a crossroads in his life. He is on a road trip but Aditya is thinking about ending his life. However, his journey takes an unexpected turn when he meets three different people along the way who end up joining his trip. While one of them is a car driver, there is a woman, who needs a ride, and another is a traveler. These four people are now traveling together, and get into all sorts of situations, packed with drama and surprising twists.

Mithada Maheman is expected to provide a fun and lighthearted experience. While narrating this tale of unexpected friendships, the film features heart-touching moments, and unexpected twists. The Gujarati film focuses on how strangers can connect and form meaningful bonds during adventurous trips.

On the other hand, you can also watch other Gujarati films such as Mom Tane Nai Samjay and Malhar Thakar's All The Best Pandya on OTTplay Premium.