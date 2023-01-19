Achha Sila Diya music video: Rajkummar Rao and Nora Fatehi face off in a song about love and betrayal

In the new music video for T-Series' Achha Sila Diya, Rajkummar Rao plays a man who is shocked to find that his wife, played by Nora Fatehi, has plotted with her lover for his death. The song has been composed and sung by B Praak, while Jaani has written the lyrics. Arvindr Khaira has directed the music video. This new track is a recreation of the film song Achha Sila Diya Tune Mere Pyar Ka which featured in the 1995 Hindi feature Bewafa Sanam. (Also read: Nora Fatehi says she worked all her life for FIFA World Cup 2022 performance: 'From my high school auditorium stage...')

Rajkummar shared the music video on Instagram with the caption, "Get ready to witness the twists and turns of love! #AchhaSilaDiya out now. Tune in." In the video, the actor is shown bruised and dazed after a car accident. As he tries to get his bearings, another scene shows Nora as his wife, speaking to the police at his funeral. Rajkummar somehow walks back home and faces his wife and her lover, played by actor Aakash Ahuja, who have been plotting to get rid of him and take over his wealth.

Later, the actor takes both of them hostage in the car under gunpoint, determined to get revenge. But as Nora's character pleads for her life, he has a change of heart and walks away from them. The music video also features Nora, dressed in a sheer black gown, holding court on a chair, while Aakash's character has Rajkummar helpless and tied.

Fans seemed surprised with this new updated version of the song. One fan wrote on Instagram, "Ek or achcha song barbaad (Another good song ruined) (sad face with tear emoji)." Another added, "Remakes that we REALLY didn't need. Exhibit A." Others complimented his acting in the video. One fan shared, "The moment you enter in house to remove that mala" wow screen presence (fire emojis)."

Produced and directed by T-Series' Gulshan Kumar, Bewafa Sanam starred Gulshan's younger brother Krishan Kumar along with Shilpa Shirodkar, Aruna Irani, Beena Banerjee, Shakti Kapoor and Kiran Kumar. The song Achha Sila Diya Toone Mere Pyar Ka, sung by Sonu Nigam and penned by lyricist Yogesh, had become popular after its release.

Last seen in the Netflix film Monica, O My Darling, Rajkummar has the films Bheed, Mr And Mrs Mahi and Sri lined up for release this year. He will also be starring with Dulquer Salmaan and Adarsh Gourav in the Netflix period series, Guns & Gulaabs, created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK.

