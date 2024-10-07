Adnan Sami pens heartfelt tribute to mother Begum Naureen after her demise: ‘Greatest sadness and infinite sorrow’

Adnan Sami took to Instagram to announce the passing of his mother on October 7. The singer and composer posted a heartfelt tribute to his late mother, Begum Naureen Sami Khan aged 77. Celebrities and fans offered their condolences to Adnan on social media. (Also read: Mahira Khan dances with Adnan Sami's son Azaan in new video. Watch) Adnan Sami penned a heartfelt tribute to his late mother Begum Naureen Sami Khan.

Adnan Sami expresses grief on mother's demise

Adnan captioned his post, “It’s with the greatest sadness & infinite sorrow that I announce the demise of our beloved Mother Begum Naureen Sami Khan…We are overtaken by profound grief. She was an incredible lady who shared love & joy with everyone she touched. We will miss her immensely. Kindly say a prayer for her departed soul. May Allah sweet bless our dearest Mother in Jannat-ul-Firdaus...Ameen…”

Reacting to the singer's emotional note, actor Mini Mathur commented, “I’m am so so sorry for your loss dear Adnan, roya & medina. Wishing strength to the family (folded hands emoji).” Another user wrote, “From Allah we came and to Him is our return. My heartfelt sympathies to you and your family on the passing of your dear mom. May Allah grant you all patience and strength during this saddening time. May Allah grant her a lofty place in paradise, Ameen.” A user also commented, “Deeply saddened to see this that she is no more, may her soul Rest in peace.”

About Adnan Sami

Adnan was born in London, England on 15 August 1971 to Pakistani diplomat Arshad Sami Khan and Naureen Khan. While his father was a Pakistani Pashtun with roots in Afghanistan, his mother hailed from Jammu, India. Adnan was previously a Canadian citizen but later took Indian citizenship in 2016.

Adnan Sami's music career

Adnan's first English single Run for His Life was released in 1986. It was recorded for UNICEF and went to No 1 charts in the Middle East. He shot to fame in Indian music industry with songs like Kabhi to Nazar Milao, Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein, Left Karadey and Tera Chehra. His first Bollywood debut as a playback singer was with Tu Sirf Mera Mehboob for Abbas-Mustan's Ajnabee.