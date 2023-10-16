Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut react to Narendra Modi's Garba song Maadi: ‘Hum kahan jayein’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has penned a new Garba song titled Maadi. It was unveiled on the first day of the Navratri festivities. The film industry looks super impressed with the prime minister's talent and praised him and the song on social media. While Akshay Kumar had a hilarious reaction to Modi's tweet unveiling the song, others like Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher and Juhi Chawla hailed him for the same. Also read: PM Narendra Modi pens lyrics for Tanishk Bagchi and Dhvani Bhanushali's song Garbo, Kangana Ranaut calls it inspiring A still from Maadi which has been penned by Narendra Modi.

Akshay Kumar reacts to Modi's tweet

Unveiling the Garba song Maadi, Narendra Modi wrote on Sunday, “As the auspicious Navratri dawns upon us, I am delighted to share a Garba penned by me during the past week. Let the festive rhythms embrace everyone! I thank @MeetBros, Divya Kumar for giving voice and music to this Garba.”

Reacting to the PM's tweet, Akshay Kumar wrote, This is amazing @narendramodi ji! Sir ab aap hamare field mein bhi…hum kahan jayein (now you are in our field as well…where should we go now)? Shubh Navratri to you and everyone." Akshay had once interviewed Modi at his official residence.

Akshay's reaction to Modi's tweet.

Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, Juhi Chawla also praise song

Kangana also praised Narendra Modi's song. She tweeted, “Amidst a hectic schedule and immense pressure, it's remarkable how the PM prioritizes and engages in creative devotional writing (folded hands emoji) #Navaratri2023 #garba.”

Juhi Chawla also took to X (formerly Twitter) to praise the song's lyrics and composition. She wrote, “Many Congratulations to Shri Narendrabhai, amazed at his many talents and capabilities ..!!... Such a lovely song, heartfelt lyrics, composition and singing. So proud of our Hon'ble Prime Minister ... and so proud to be a Bharatiya who has inherited this great culture. Navratri Ki Bahut Bahut Shubh Kamnayein Sabko (Happy Navragtri to everyone)! @narendramodi.”

Anupam Kher simply wrote “Jai Ho” with folded hands emoji in reaction to Narendra Modi's tweet.

Recently, a new Garba song titled Garbo was also unveiled. It was written by Narendra Modi several years ago. It has been sung by Dhvani Bhanushali and Tanishk Bagchi has given the music.

