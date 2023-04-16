Alia Bhatt calls Diljit Dosanjh's Coachella gig 'epic', Sonam Kapoor wishes she was there

After Kareena Kapoor, actor Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor have praised Diljit Dosanjh for his historic performance at the Coachella music festival in California on Sunday. The singer-actor became the first Punjabi artist to take the stage at the annual US music and arts festival. Alia, who acted with Diljit in Udta Punjab (2016), called his performance 'epic', while Sonam shared that she wished she could have seen it live. (Also read: Diljit Dosanjh rocks Coachella with Punjabi songs, fans call it a 'proud, historic moment'. Watch videos) Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor cheered on Diljit Dosanjh's Coachella performance on their Instagram Stories.

Diljit shared a clip from his performance on Instagram and asked fans to tune into the music festival's livestream on YouTube. In the video, he is performing onstage with his band and a group of Punjabi background dancers. The singer is dressed in black, highlighted with a black turban and yellow gloves. He also wore black and white sneakers.

Alia Bhatt shared Diljit's video on her Instagram Stories and wrote: EPIC!!!!! She tagged the singer-actor and added clapping hands and party face emojis. They had worked together on Diljit's debut Hindi film Udta Punjab with Kareena and Shahid Kapoor.

Alia praised Diljit on her Instagram Stories.

Sonam Kapoor also added the video on her Instagram Stories and stated, "Insane! I wish I was there!" DJ and American music producer Diplo was also seen dancing in the crowd to Diljit's songs at Coachella.

Sonam also hailed the singer's performance.

Several Bollywood celebrities and fellow artists also hailed Diljit for his career achievement. Badshah commented with an Indian flag, while rapper Divine dropped a fire emoji. Actor Arjun Rampal wrote, "A true rock star legend." Punjabi artiste Jassie Gill also commented with several fire emojis while rapper Raja Kumari added, "HISTORY!"

Besides Diljit, another South Asian artist is Pakistani singer-composer Ali Sethi is also debuting at the festival. His last music album was MoonChild Era in 2021. Diljit recently wrapped filming on the Chamkila biopic directed by Imtiaz Ali. He stars in the musical with Parineeti Chopra, who had revealed that they recorded their performances for the film live.

The actor also has the Punjabi film Jodi coming out in May and will be shooting for the comedy, The Crew, with Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon. He was last seen in the Punjabi comedy Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne last year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON