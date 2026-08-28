Amaal Mallik announces break from film music for a year, requests fans not to pester him: ‘Ab mujhe vida karo’
The singer surprised fans with his announcement, sharing that he will be back soon. His recent music was heard in Awarapan 2.
Music composer and singer Amaal Mallik on Thursday took to X (Twitter) to make a surprise announcement. He shared that he is taking a break from film music till next year. He recently composed the prominent track Yeh Awarapan for the movie Awarapan 2, starring Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi.
What Amaal shared
In a note on his post, Amaal began, “I am all good & I will go all the way in, this time, to do what is best for me & only do what is important to my heart & for my health. Need a break for my mind, body, soul and overall physical healing. Need to rise, recuperate and bounce back soon with a heart full of melodies for you all my dearest #Amaalians ♥️”
‘Please request you not to pester me’
He went on to add, “PS - No more film music till next year, old unreleased film songs will arrive soon if the films even end up releasing, as they are smaller budget movies with good intent and such people don’t get screens easily so don’t know the future of those projects… Please request you not to pester me any further. Will update as I get to know. Music se cinema tak ka safar mujhe bohot door le aaya hai, ab music ki taraf wapas chalne laga hoon (From music to films, the journey has taken me far and I am going towards music now).”
“Ab mujhe Vida Karo (bid adieu), I’ll be back. Anyway signing off for a bit…” he concluded.
In May, the singer accused unnamed powerful people in the film and music industry of sidelining him and removing him from five dozen projects over the years. Amaal apologised to his fans and said he is content with doing just indie music if he doesn’t get films.
Amaal added that he has been doing his best, but ‘powerful people’ within the industry don’t want him to be a part of their films. “I'm trying my best for the last 8 years, with utmost sincerity & obviously some respectful terms & conditions of working but sadly it doesn't work for this place. Plus my inability to hide the truth about this place and its workings irks them further and leads to pointless threats to me and family. There are some very powerful set of people that don't want me to be part of their films or any film for a matter of fact, and it's not just LABELS, it's beyond that NOW, it's a mixed syndicate of egoistic humans,” the singer-composer added.
About his career
Amaal is the son of composer Daboo Malik and the nephew of Anu Malik. He made his Bollywood debut as a composer with Salman Khan’s Jai Ho in 2014, but gained fame with the song Sooraj Dooba Hai from Roy the following year. He has since composed for films like Hero, Airlift, Kapoor and Sons, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kabir Singh, and Vedaa. He has also lent his voice as a singer to several songs in the soundtracks he has composed. Amaal used to release his indie singles prolifically early in his career, but the last of them came out in 2021.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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