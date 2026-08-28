Amaal Mallik announces break from film music for a year, requests fans not to pester him: ‘Ab mujhe vida karo’

He went on to add, “PS - No more film music till next year, old unreleased film songs will arrive soon if the films even end up releasing, as they are smaller budget movies with good intent and such people don’t get screens easily so don’t know the future of those projects… Please request you not to pester me any further. Will update as I get to know. Music se cinema tak ka safar mujhe bohot door le aaya hai, ab music ki taraf wapas chalne laga hoon (From music to films, the journey has taken me far and I am going towards music now).”

In a note on his post, Amaal began, “I am all good & I will go all the way in, this time, to do what is best for me & only do what is important to my heart & for my health. Need a break for my mind, body, soul and overall physical healing. Need to rise, recuperate and bounce back soon with a heart full of melodies for you all my dearest #Amaalians ♥️”

Music composer and singer Amaal Mallik on Thursday took to X (Twitter) to make a surprise announcement. He shared that he is taking a break from film music till next year. He recently composed the prominent track Yeh Awarapan for the movie Awarapan 2, starring Emraan Hashmi , Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi.

In May, the singer accused unnamed powerful people in the film and music industry of sidelining him and removing him from five dozen projects over the years. Amaal apologised to his fans and said he is content with doing just indie music if he doesn’t get films.

Amaal added that he has been doing his best, but ‘powerful people’ within the industry don’t want him to be a part of their films. “I'm trying my best for the last 8 years, with utmost sincerity & obviously some respectful terms & conditions of working but sadly it doesn't work for this place. Plus my inability to hide the truth about this place and its workings irks them further and leads to pointless threats to me and family. There are some very powerful set of people that don't want me to be part of their films or any film for a matter of fact, and it's not just LABELS, it's beyond that NOW, it's a mixed syndicate of egoistic humans,” the singer-composer added.