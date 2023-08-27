Ariana Grande’s ex Dalton Gomez makes first public appearance since split

Ariana Grande recently separated from her husband Dalton Gomez. In what appear to be the first pictures of him since the news of their separation went public, Dalton Gomez was spotted in California, as per photos obtained by TMZ. Dalton ‘looked sad and seemed to be in low spirits’, as per the source quoted by the outlet. (Also read: Ariana Grande went on ‘double dates’ with Ethan Slater and their spouses Dalton Gomez and Lilly Jay: Report) Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez got married in May 2021 at her home in Montecito, in a private ceremony (arianagrande/Instagram)

Dalton Gomez spotted

In pictures obtained by TMZ, Dalton was spotted hanging out with friends at Barney’s Beanery in West Hollywood, California, on Friday night. He wore an olive green T-shirt and paired it with a white undershirt. Dalton, who has kept a relatively low profile since his separation from singer Ariana Grande went public last month, was said to be "incredibly sad the whole time he was there" and "keeping to himself and staying quiet," as per the eye witnesses quoted by TMZ. He was also seen without his wedding ring.

Ariana and Dalton's split

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez got married in May 2021 in a private ceremony in Montecito. Meanwhile, it was reported that Ariana Grande is dating her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater. After a few days, it was also reported that Ethan had filed for divorce from his wife Lily Jay. Production insiders have revealed that Lilly Jay and their baby visited the Wicked set, where the singer seemingly spent time with the couple as well. The speculation was fueled after Ariana was photographed at the Wimbledon men’s singles final last month, where she was seen without her diamond ring on her left finger. She was seen sitting between Andrew Garfield and Jonathan Bailey. The singer even deleted the anniversary post she had shared in May.

More details about the former couple

Sources from the same outlet had revealed last month how Lily Jay was heartbroken with the developments in Ethan's new relationship and felt as if he had abandoned their family. Meanwhile, Ariana Grande nor Ethan Slater are said to be keeping a low profile amid these tensions and have not publicly addressed their alleged romance yet.

Fans got a first glimpse of the upcoming musical Wicked, when the first look was dropped earlier this year in April. The Jon M Chu film stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba whereas Ariana plays as Glinda. It is set to release on November 27, 2024. The second part is expected to release the following year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail