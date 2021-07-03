Avanti Patel on sob stories sold on reality shows: They also have TRPs to worry about

Former reality show contestant, singer Avanti Patel is aware that these shows tend to become like a daily soap with contestants being told to harp on to sob stories in their life. However, she adds that there’s no escape from it as a participant.

“I was in the top 9 of Indian Idol Season 10. I was also in the top 7 of Zee Marathi SaReGaMaPa L’il Champs Season 1. My experience has taught me a lot about the varied aspects of performing live, understanding how to use the mic on stage, and what all needs to be done to truly entertain your audience. We’ve to remember to take the stories and drama on these shows with a pinch of salt, they also have TRPs to worry about if they want to survive,” she says.

Having said that, Patel, who’s trained in Hindustani Classical music, is quick to add, “The music is definitely real, the talent is real and there are no retakes. I’m very grateful to have had opportunities like these, the popularity it has given me is priceless.”

The singer also notes that if one is a vocalist and wants to become popular, reality shows are the only platform for them to get visibility.

“Reality shows will give you that and more. However, they don’t guarantee work in the industry, nor do they teach you how to find your way in this difficult field. Very often, contestants go through a tough time after the show has ended because certain promises made on the show like getting an opportunity to sing for a music director/film etc don’t always come true,” opines Patel, , who recently launched her single Saiyaan Bina which is an attempt to normalise queer and LGBTQIA + narratives.

She feels that as musicians, one has to learn how to use this popularity to one’s advantage.

“In today’s day and age where a blue tick and a certain number of Instagram followers mean something, we must understand that we can use this to promote ourselves, our colleagues and true talent that exists around us. The age of collaborations is here and as artistes, we’ve to learn to support each other and each other’s work,” she asserts.