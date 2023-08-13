BLACKPINK achieves Beyoncé & Taylor Swift-level success with MetLife Stadium double sell-out

BLACKPINK, the sensational K-pop girl group, has achieved a remarkable feat by selling out two back-to-back shows at the iconic MetLife Stadium in the United States. The Pink Venom singers left their mark on August 11 and 12 in New Jersey, joining the ranks of superstars like Beyoncé and Taylor Swift as the only female acts to accomplish this extraordinary milestone. BLACKPINK members Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie, and Rose at their New Jersey concert.

A historic achievement for BLACKPINK

Breaking records and defying norms, BLACKPINK has become the first-ever K-pop female idol group to grace the MetLife stadium stage with two consecutive sold-out performances. In a league of their own, the group has also solidified their place alongside Taylor Swift and Beyoncé as the sole female acts to achieve this remarkable feat. Notably, BLACKPINK also secured the title of the first Asian female act to achieve a sold-out back-to-back show at MetLife stadium, further elevating their status.

Trailblazing success and unmatched talent

The BORN PINK singers continue to rewrite history with their unprecedented accomplishments. Their BORN PINK WORLD TOUR has now propelled them to become the first and only girl group to exceed an impressive $200 million USD in ticket sales across 48 shows. Their performances are a testament to their remarkable talent and unwavering dedication.

Star-studded attendees and enthusiastic fans

Amid pouring rain, BLACKPINK's electrifying performances captivated fans and fellow celebrities alike during their 7th debut anniversary celebration in New Jersey. Members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa showcased their unparalleled skills, with their Playing With Fire fan cam taking the internet by storm. (G)I-DLE members Miyeon, Yuqi, and Minnie also made a memorable appearance at the concert, showering love and support for their fellow artists through social media.

Even beyond the world of music, BLACKPINK's magnetic pull drew renowned figures to their show. Retired American footballer Tom Brady humorously acknowledged his viral concert photos, comparing the experience to a classic dad moment. The camaraderie extended further as Rosé's close friend and Korean singer Ashley Choi graced the event to stand by her best friend's side.

In a spectacular display of talent, charisma, and unwavering support, BLACKPINK's consecutive sold-out shows at MetLife Stadium have etched their name in history and solidified their position as global superstars.