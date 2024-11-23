Blushing Diljit Dosanjh turns face away from audience after getting hugs from fan during concert. Watch

Another day, another sweet fan moment from the Dil-luminati Tour. A new video from the Ahmedabad leg of Diljit Dosanjh's tour has popped on our social media timeline and it shows the cute moment that even left the singer blushing. Diljit Dosanjh meets a fan on stage for a special moment.

Watch the video

In the video, Diljit invites a girl in black suit on stage. She gives him a hug and kisses his hand and asks him to sing about her black suit, and he obliges. As she leave the stage, Diljit looks at the audiences, smiles and blushes and turns around. (Also read: Diljit Dosanjh wants alcohol censorship in Indian films, says artistes are soft targets: ‘Humara kaam sasta nahi hai’)

A fan posted the video on Instagram with a description of what happened. "LoL. Clip credit : @clintoncharlesofficial According to my observation, the girl approached Diljit, kissed his hand, and then hugged him. In return, Diljit gave her his gloves. After that, he glanced at his suit, sank into the moment, and respectfully did a *namaste*. She hugged him again, and then he turned around, looked at the sky, and silently thanked God, wondering what was happening.

“It seemed as though he was amazed by the fact that while others might struggle to get even one genuine connection, people were going crazy for him. His intention wasn’t bad; he was simply feeling grateful and thankful to God for everything. He blessed her, smiled, and turned around. That’s just my observation. I could be wrong, or I could be right, but this is what I believe happened,” she wrote.

What are fans saying?

Fans of the singer loved the moment. “And that’s Diljit’s favourite look ..Punjabi suit Ali look,” one person wrote. “His blushing smile is melting millions hearts,” wrote another. “Atleast ha ta munda hi na 😂😂😂 shrma gya (He's a boy after all so he blushed),” said another. “SUCH A CUTIEEEE,” said another.

Diljit's Dil-Luminati Tour will continue with performances in Lucknow (November 22), Pune (November 24), Kolkata (November 30), Bengaluru (December 6), Indore (December 8), Chandigarh (December 14), and Guwahati (December 29).