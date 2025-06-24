Brandy and Monica announce The Boy Is Mine tour: Show dates, ticket info and special guests

R&B icons Brandy and Monica are officially teaming up for their first co-headlining tour, more than two decades after their chart-topping duet, The Boy Is Mine, took over the airwaves. The duo’s 24-city arena tour will begin on October 16 in Cincinnati and wrap up in Houston on December 7, per Variety. Brandy and Monica announce The Boy Is Mine tour(X)

The tour, named after their legendary 1998 collaboration, will also feature special guests Kelly Rowland, Muni Long and American Idol winner Jamal Roberts. Stops include major cities such as Atlanta, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Brooklyn.

Brandy calls The Boy Is Mine tour a ‘full-circle moment’

The announcement marks a milestone for the R&B stars, whose iconic single The Boy Is Mine held the No. 1 spot on Billboard Hot 100 for 13 consecutive weeks. Despite a long history of public tension and solo careers, the two reunited musically in 2012 for It All Belongs to Me and again in 2023 for Ariana Grande’s Grammy-nominated remix of their original hit.

Brandy shared with Variety, “This really is a full-circle moment. Monica and I coming together again isn’t just about the music-it’s about honouring where we came from and how far we’ve both come.” Monica added that the upcoming tour is a celebration of the R&B duo’s history, impact, and the fans. “We’re giving the people what they’ve been asking for,” she said.

The Boy Is Mine tour dates and ticket information

Presale for the tour begins on June 26, while general tickets go on sale June 27 at 10 a.m. local time. According to the official release, fans can expect a mix of solo hits, joint performances, and moments reflecting the duo’s individual journeys and shared legacy.

Here's the list of all show dates and venues:

Thu 10/16 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center

Fri 10/17 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Sat 10/18 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sun 10/19 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Thu 10/30 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum

Fri 10/31 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sat 11/01 – Greensboro, NC – First Horizon Coliseum

Sun 11/02 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Fri 11/07 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Sat 11/08 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Sun 11/09 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Thu 11/13 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Fri 11/14 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena

Sat 11/15 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at BJCC

Sun 11/16 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Thu 11/20 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Fri 11/21 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Sat 11/22 – Atlantic City, NJ – Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

Sun 11/23 – Hampton, VA – Hampton Coliseum

Sat 11/29 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Sun 11/30 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Fri 12/05 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Sat 12/06 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Sun 12/07 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

With a powerful lineup and nostalgic appeal, The Boy Is Mine tour is shaping up to be one of the biggest R&B events of the year.

