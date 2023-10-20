Britney Spears recalls ‘crying and sobbing’ during her at-home abortion

Britney Spears recently opened up about a deeply personal chapter in her life in her memoir The Woman in Me. The singer revealed she underwent an abortion during her relationship with Justin Timberlake. Now, in a recent report by Page Six, the 41 year-old shared the entire medical abortion process was completely done at home and it was 'excruciating' for her. (Also read: Justin Timberlake trying to distance himself from Britney Spears' upcoming book, abortion claim: Report) Britney Spears with then-boyfriend Justin Timberlake during an NBA match in 2002. Britney has said in her new memoir that she had an abortion during her relationship with Justin over two decades ago. (File Photo/ AFP)

What Britney said

In a new report by Page Six, the Princess of Pop detailed, "It was important that no one find out about the pregnancy or the abortion, which meant doing everything at home. I kept crying and sobbing until it was all over. It took hours, and I don’t remember how it ended, but I do, twenty years later, remember the pain of it, and the fear."

Earlier the same publication had also reported about Britney's revelations surrounding her abortion. Britney had shared that the pregnancy came as a surprise to her and revealed that even though she expected to start a family one day it was earlier than expected. Britney also said that Justin did not share the same enthusiasm for becoming a parent at that time, adding that he 'wasn't happy' about the pregnancy. “I’m sure people will hate me for this, but I agreed not to have the baby. I don’t know if that was the right decision. If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father,” she admitted.

Justin and Britney's relationship

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake started dating in late 1998. They made their public debut as a couple at the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards. They broke up in March 2002. A source revealed that in the wake of the new reports, Justin is trying to distance himself from her upcoming book.

Britney shares two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, with ex-husband Kevin Federline. Britney then got engaged to Sam Asghari in September 2021 and tied the knot in June 2022. Sam filed for divorce in July this year.

