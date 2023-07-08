BTS' J-Hope reveals he's serving as assistant at training camp

BTS member J-Hope took to the online fan community Weverse and shared a letter for his fans after quite some time. He is currently enlisted in army. Sharing an update, Hobi revealed that he is serving as an assistant at the training camp. Also read: Will RM, Suga, Jimin, V and Jungkook complete their military enlistment by this year? BTS fans react BTS' J-Hope enlisted in army earlier this year.

J-Hope shares letter from army

As per a translation, Hobi wrote, "ARMY!! How are you? Hope you're having a good weekend. I was appointed after finishing my teaching research lecture at the 36th Division Baekho Army Training Battalion and I am serving as an assistant at the training camp for the soldiers who worked hard.

"As I was too busy with my daily routine, I didn't have time to tell you the news. I came here to say hello in a short letter. While carrying out the hot July military mission, I also remember the days when I was active as a J-Hope around this time last year. I'm a totally different person, I think my future will be passionate, which is the same!

“I'm here to tell you that I'm living as Jung Hoseok and J-Hope, who have not changed in any situation, anywhere, anytime. Haha. Hey, ARMY, watch out for the heat. Beware of the rain. With all the Armed Forces, And the trainees! I wish you good health. Loyalty! (greetings of a Korean soldier),” he signed out.

Fans react to J-Hope's letter

Soon after he posted the letter, fans began trending him on Twitter. Reacting to his heartfelt letter, a fan tweeted, “Sending all of my love to you dearest Hobi will be wishing for your safety!” “Hello Hobi thankyou so much Hobi you too take care of your self I wish you a good health I really miss you your smile I'm proud your achievement you deserve that I love you my sunshine,” another fan added.

BTS in army

J-Hope joined a South Korean boot camp to begin his 18-month compulsory military service in April. He became BTS' second member to join the South Korean army. In December, BTS' oldest member Jin was the first group member to enter the army and fulfil his duties towards the nation. Other members will enlist themselves soon. BTS consists of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

