BTS Jin reveals, ‘I have never been asked out’, shocked fans refuse to believe him, ‘seriously Jin, this was a huge lie’

BTS member Jin has revealed interesting news for all his fans. On September 10, 2024, BTS's official YouTube channel posted the 5th episode of ‘Run Jin.’ In this episode Jin was accompanied by Youtuber Kwaktube, MMA fighter Kim Dong Hyun and TXT member Yeonjun. All four contestants had to play games together, adding excitement for their viewers. During one of such games Jin revealed he had never been asked out by anyone, leaving all of his fans shocked. BTS Jin has confessed that he has never been asked out(Instagram)

What happened during the ‘Run Jin’ episode?

A particular question that caught everyone's eye inquired, “Would you rather be asked out in a work group chat or have someone perform a traditional mask dance while asking you out in the middle of the street in Hongdae?” MMA fighter Kim Dong Hyun replied, “Isn't it nice to be asked out?”

Meanwhile, BTS's Jin responded, “If someone asks you out in a group chat, you can just decline.” Kim Dong Hyun also added, “I think it's better to be asked out in front of strangers than people you know.” Jin considered Dong Hyun's answer and jokingly remarked, “Would someone really do a dance while asking me out? That would be so embarrassing in front of a crowd.”

Adding to the conversation Youtuber Kwaktube said, “I'd prefer the group chat, but I've never been asked out before.” This was when Jin confessed, “I've never been asked out either.” The news shocked everyone on the show as well as the fans that watched the episode.

Yeonjun and Kim Dong Hyun were completely taken aback by Jin's confession and they shockingly remarked, “Stop lying” and “That's surprising.” However, Jin's answer remained the same. In fact, he restated himself and noted, “I don't know anyone, so I've never been asked out.”

How are fans reacting to Jin's confession?

Many fans on social media are surprised by Jin's confession and many have even claimed that BTS ARMY (their fans) ask him out all the time. A fan on Twitter/X wrote, “He has been asked out 20000 times a day on this app alone.” Another user jokingly noted, “Can't he see an entire fandom asking him out we literally have proof he keeps rejecting army proposals thousands of youtube videos of him rejecting even marriage proposals……seriously Jin this was a huge a** lie.”

A disappointed user commented, “The only thought that came into my mind was he doesn't count us.” Someone jokingly predicted, “Next BTS concert or Jin's solo performance in front of ARMY, I would not even be surprised there will be lots of sign boards asking him out. LOL.”

In support of the idol, a fan remarked, “believable. he's busy in BTS after finishing all boys school and he's pure introvert so he didn't meet a lot of ppl. or… he's taken early and all ppl who met him knew about it.”