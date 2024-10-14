BTS Jin's first solo comeback album since his return from the military confirmed to be released this fall

BTS Jin is all set to make his much-awaited comeback upon returning from the military with an album. The K-pop idol previously hinted about an album with his comment under Jimin’s announcement in June which read “Jimin, it's me next. I'll sing too” and it looks like he is staying on his words. He returned from his mandatory military service on June 12 2024 and the fans have been waiting for his songs ever since. BTS Jin to make a solo comeback with a new album this fall after military service.(@jin/Instagram)

BTS Jin’s solo comeback with new album

According to DISPATCH, Kim Seokjin will make a solo comeback with his new album this fall. BigHit revealed to the Korean media outlet, “Jin is preparing an album with the goal of releasing it in November” and “We will reveal more details as soon as they are finalised,” on October 14.

He has been on a roll since he was discharged from his military service as he began with hosting a fan hug meet followed by carrying the torch for the Paris Olympics 2024 in Paris. The Astronaut singer disclosed that he started working on the album while he was filming for his variety show on Wewerse. He announced, “I recorded and filmed a variety show. I try to show my face as much as possible and work on my main job."

He also recently made headlines as he took down one of his most popular solo tracks, Super Tuna which had 136 million streams from all the music streaming platforms. He replaced it with an extended version of the song with a new music video a few days ago. He also finished filming for a Netflix variety show titled Kian’s Bizarre B&B which is scheduled to release next year, as reported by Soompi.

Fans react to Jin's solo comeback

Jin's comeback album took the internet by storm as fans had been waiting for this moment since his return from the military. Fans took to X to express their joy as one user wrote, “Nov is gonna be so good to me oh my god.” A second user wrote, “FINALLY THE MAIN CHARACTER IS COMING !!!” A third user wrote, “M GONNA PUKE LITERALLY NO ONE UNDERSTANDS WHAT I'M GOING THROUGH RIGHT NOW FUSMWJDKHSKSHS I’VE BEEN WAITING.”

Another user wrote, “I don’t know if I’m ready. Epiphany demo version nearly broke me. Deep breaths,” while a user wrote, “Kpoppies time to pack up y'all father is coming.”