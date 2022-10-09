BTS' Jungkook says 'I'm not done yet' as emcee interrupts him on stage during speech at awards show. Watch

Fans across the world cheered on as BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook took home seven awards at The Fact Music Awards. BTS, for the fifth year in a row, won the Daesang (Grand Prize) along with Artist of the Year (Bonsang), the Fan N Star Most Voted Award, the Idol Plus Popularity Award, the Global Fan N Star Award, and the overall Fan N Star Choice Award, while member Jin won this year’s individual Fan N Star Choice Award. (Also Read | BTS faces possible military conscription as South Korean official says it's 'desirable' for group to fulfil duties)

While accepting their award, Jungkook said, "For this award, I changed my hair. Thank you to ARMYs and we’ll work harder! Thank you for your support." He also said, "Artist of the Year is a meaningful and precious award. I’m feeling so happy because we got this precious award because of all the ARMYs here but also from all the ARMYs far away. Thank you."

When the emcee interrupted him, Jungkook said, "Oh I’m not done yet." ever artist." After Jungkook said he was yet to finish his speech, the emcee apologised. The youngest BTS member smiled, paused and then continued, "It’s the Artist of the Year right? Well, I don't know if we will get these amazing awards next year or not but I’d be grateful if you would remember just one thing. We will work hard to be your forever artist."

🐰 This is BTS! is it coming out well? Artist of the Year: it's a really deep & meaningful award. Including ARMY you all, because of the ARMYs who are far out there, we got to receive another priceless award so I feel really great & thank you once again.

RM said, "Shout out to all the ARMYs out there: Asia, Africa, South & North America, Australia, Pacific, anywhere. We love you, we miss you, we wanna play with you, we wanna touch you, we wanna feel you. Thank you for all the love and support from out there. And we'll never let you down. We know so well that you always don’t sleep to vote for us. We are practising every day (for Busan) so please look forward to it."

He also said, "I want to speak like we usually do in our quiet calm/cool honest style but I'm unable to do it right now.. soon while a lot of things get organized, I believe we'll be able to tell you guys honestly like we usually do always. I'll just say this much. What we do best, we'll show it to you guys on October 15."

Jimin said, "It’s been a long time since seeing ARMYs gathered in front of us. It’s been more than 9 years but I’m still nervous. Anyway, thank you for giving us this big award. We are always most thankful to our ARMY for letting us feel what popularity is."

During his speech, Jin and V teased Jimin and bobbed as they appeared and disappeared from the camera. When Jin went to receive his award, he was carried to the stage by J-Hope and Jimin while RM, Suga, V and Jungkook surrounded them.

This moment will forever be written in history books.Seokjin's beautiful speech & everyone-the fans loudest cheers,the mcs - everyone is so happy for him ♡



PROUD OF SUPERSTAR JIN

V said, "We will become an artist that matches the most-voted artist BTS award. We are so thankful for being able to accept another award. Our members know this gratitude so well that they’re always nervous/excited in the waiting room whenever we accept an award." He also added, "Namjoon (RM) mentioned it earlier but there’s something big coming at the Busan concert.” When the emcee asked for a tiny spoiler, Suga joked, "You have to keep this a secret but there will be a special guest. BTS."

BTS is all set to hold its free concert in Busan at Busan Asiad Main Stadium on October 15 as a part of World Expo 2030.

