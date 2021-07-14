BTS on Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon: Suga says he bought Eminem CD, Jimin talks about stage name, Baby J

BTS has reacted to rumours about them in during an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. It was their first international appearance after the release of their latest new English track Permission To Dance. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook fielded questions from host Jimmy Fallon on the show.

After a chat with BTS on Permission To Dance, made in collaboration with British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, and their next tour, Jimmy Fallon asked the members several questions about rumours regarding them that have been doing the rounds. He first asked, "Is it true that instead of calling your fans ARMY, you were originally going to call them BELL?"





RM replied, "It's kinda true. When you say BTS it stands for Bangtan in Korean not behind the scenes, I mean for your information. When you say bell in Korean it sounds like Bang so it starts with the same word bang...Thank God...ARMY is so much better."





Jimmy then asked V, "Is it true that you never actually intended on auditioning for BTS? You just went to the audition to support your friend? V said, "True, yes". Jimmy then asked, "What happened to your friend?" and V replied, "He failed...only V."

He also asked Jin, "Is it true that you are the best chef in the group?" He replied, "Actually, all of us have similar cooking skills. The most recent dish I cooked is kimchi fried rice. If you come to Korea, call me up any time and I will make one for you for sure."

The next question was for Jimin, "When you guys were deciding on stage names, is it true that you almost decided to go with Baby J?" He replied, "So I had both Baby J and Baby G as an option but when I thought about saying 'Hi, I'm baby J' that sounded really weird so I just decided to go on with my real name." Jimmy joked about Jimin going with the stage name of 'Jimin Fallon' to which Jimin said, "So starting next time, I am going to perform as Jimin Fallon."

Jimmy next asked Suga, "Is it true that the first album you ever bought was an Eminem CD? What did your parents think? Have you met Eminem?" Suga responded, "It was about fifteen or sixteen years ago and I really loved his music. Translations for the lyrics weren't available back then so I really couldn't understand what the lyrics were about so apparently my parents were ok with it because they could not understand what the lyrics were saying. So they said it was ok."

BTS also performed their latest song, Permission To Dance. An empty mall was the stage for the boy band. It was decorated with an overhead raft of purple and white balloons. Permission To Dance was released with Butter, the CD single for BTS’s Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit.