BTS' RM admits he postponed his military enlistment for long time; here's why

BTS leader RM, who is known for being an excellent orator, has once again won hearts with his recent speech. RM and Kim Taehyung, aka V, completed their military training, and RM delivered a speech at the graduation ceremony. Addressing others, he revealed that he had been postponing his military enlistment as he was afraid and worried. Also read: BTS' RM and V don uniform as they complete military training with top honours BTS' RM completed his military training and reportedly received top honours.

RM at military graduation event

An inside video from the ceremony has emerged on social media. As per a translation by Koreaboo, RM said in Korean, “It is true that I postponed my enlistment for a long time, and because I joined the military at a fairly old age, I was afraid and worried about many things.”

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

“Also, because I enlisted late, most of my colleagues in the dormitory I lived with were younger fellow trainees who were about 10 years younger than me. Through mental strength education, I realized the necessity of the military and the need for basic military training in Korea, a divided country and armistice country,” he continued.

Kim Namjoon on military training

Namjoon went on to share his experience from the training camp. He received five weeks of training before going to his assigned unit. He shared, “I had many experiences that I would not have had had it not been for the Army Training Center. In particular, the night march I completed a few days ago was the most memorable. As I marched with my colleagues all night and looked at the stars and cheered together during difficult times, I was able to feel the kind of camaraderie I had only heard about.”

He added, “Thanks to the great executives and squad leaders, I was able to complete many trainings that were very unfamiliar to me in a rewarding and fun way. I was able to naturally find meaning, fun, and reward in military life, and would like to express my gratitude.”

“Lastly, I would like to say that although it would be ideal to live in a world where everyone does not need to learn marksmanship, the peace that has been enjoyed in Korea for over 70 years could not be possible without the noble sacrifice, effort, and dedication of many people. We will do our best to carry out our mission,” the BTS member concluded.

Earlier in the day, RM treated fans to his photos from graduation day. He was joined by V in the photos. Both were in their military uniforms.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place