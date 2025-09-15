BTS' RM, V, J-Hope dance their hearts out at Tyler the Creator's Seoul concert, poses with him and gives him a shoutout
Jin, Suga, Jimin and Jungkook, who are busy with their individual projects, didn't attend the concert.
BTS members RM, aka Kim Namjoon, V, aka Kim Taehyung, and J-Hope attended Tyler, the Creator's concert in Seoul. Taking to their respective Instagram accounts, RM, V, and J-Hope shared pictures and videos with the artist. CORTIS member James was also seen at the event.
RM, V, and J-Hope attend Tyler, the Creator's Seoul concert
In a clip, RM was seen singing and dancing as he stood in the fan pit at the venue. He and V were also seen laughing at another clip. In another video, J-Hope was seen shaking V as he laughed. They were also seen dancing and enjoying themselves. RM, V and J-Hope also joined James for a photo.
RM, V, and J-Hope pose for pics, dance and enjoy at concert
RM shared a photo of Tyler on stage from the venue. He also shared a picture featuring himself, Tyler, J-Hope and V. For the event, RM wore a blue sweatshirt, black shorts and sneakers. J-Hope opted for a black vest under a matching jacket and pants. V was seen in a brown T-shirt and denims. Tyler opted for a white T-shirt and trousers.
BTS members give a shoutout to Tyler
J-Hope shared a video as he watched Tyler perform. He also shared a picture collage of the trio posing with Tyler for pictures. Taking to his Instagram Stories, V gave a shoutout to Tyler, the Creator. He wore a T-shirt seemingly gifted to him by Tyler.
V tagged him and penned a note, “Thanks for the gift (folded hands and pink heart emojis). And welcome to Korea! I’m having a Mom’s Touch burger tonight, you’ve got to try it too.”
During the concert, Tyler said on stage, "Y'all guess what I had for lunch? I had Mama’s touch. That’s the f*** y'all doing out here? That shit is m********** delicious." V shared a picture of a burger and wrote, "Mama's touch."
Cortis shares pics with RM, J-Hope, V
Cortis' Instagram account shared a bunch of pictures featuring James, RM, J-Hope, and V. All of them posed near the stage at the concert venue. The caption read, “Watching the GOAT with the GOATs @rkive @uarmyhope @thv @feliciathegoat.”
BTS members Jin, Suga, Jimin and Jungkook weren't seen at the concert. Jin and Jungkook are currently busy with their events.
About BTS
RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook are gearing up for their first album in four years. The seven-member group started producing the new album in the US in July. The new record, which will be released in Spring next year, will be the band’s first as a complete group since Proof in 2022.
