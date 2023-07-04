BTS' Suga reveals he cried in front of his parents for the first time in 2021, 'felt miserable’: I kept losing weight

BTS member Suga's guest on the latest episode of his talk show Suchwita was comedian Jo Se-ho. In episode 13, Suga said how he cried himself to sleep, when the concerts of BTS were cancelled after the Covid-19 pandemic. He revealed that it was the first time that he wept in front of his parents. He also said that he slept with his parents as he was heartbroken. Suga said that he kept losing weight because of the stress. (Also Read | BTS' Suga attends brother's wedding, leaves him emotional with speech) BTS member Suga spoke about himself.

Suga also spoke about BTS members – RM, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, V (Kim Taehyung) and Jungkook. Calling all of them 'better on stage' than him, Suga said that he is comfortable watching them from behind. He also called Jungkook, the youngest member of BTS, a genius.

Suga talks about BTS members

Talking about being a part of BTS, Suga told Jo Se-ho, "When I am part of the team I didn't want to be in the centre for a long time. Jungkook, Taehyung (V), Seokjin (Jin), Jimin, Namjoon (RM) and Hobi (J-Hope) are so much better at performing than I am. I still think they are better on stage than me. It's easier for me to tune myself to them."

He also added, "I feel more comfortable watching from behind. Because not everyone can come in first. What matters is how much I love what I do and whether people recognise that. That's how I am with the team. I know they are better so I want them to have more opportunities... Not everyone can be born a genius like Jungkook."

Suga on crying in front of his parents

Talking about the BTS concerts getting cancelled in 2021, Suga opened his heart to Jo Se-ho. He said, "I started working at 17 in a studio in Daegu, then I debuted at 21. I was 23 when people started recognising BTS. The hardest time for me was when I was 23. People started recognising me and I felt I should be earning money in proportion to that. But to my family, I always said, 'I was okay and I wanted to show them I was doing well'."

He also added, "I think after the pandemic broke out and things were tough because all our concerts got cancelled, that was the first time I cried in front of my parents. I wanted to go perform and people were waiting for me but we couldn't go anywhere and so I cried. I slept in my parent's room with them. I left home when I was 18 and lived on my own since then but I slept between my parents I cried my eyes out feeling miserable. I kept losing weight because of the stress. 'Do I have to quit this?' that's what I kept thinking. I know it sounds petty coming from me."

BigHit Music announced cancellation of BTS tour in 2021

BTS’ Map of the Soul Tour was originally scheduled for April 2020. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the group had postponed the tour in February of the same year. In August 2021, BigHit Music officially cancelled their Map of the Soul Tour.

A part of their statement on Weverse read, “Due to changing circumstances beyond our control, it has become difficult to resume performances at the same scale and timeline as previously planned. Therefore we must announce the cancellation of the BTS Map of the Soul Tour.”

