BTS' V responds to fan's proposal for J-Hope: 'I'll forward it, reply takes about two weeks'

BTS member V has responded to the proposal of a fan for group member J-Hope. Taking to Weverse, V on Thursday replied to several of his fan's comments. A fan wrote, "I want to marry J-Hope." V replied, "I'll take a screenshot and forward it to him. Reply takes about two weeks."

Another person said, "Hobi (J-Hope) is already married to me." Responding to the fan, V wrote, "But is it a marriage app here? (thinking face emoji)."

Recently after their Los Angeles concert, BTS members Jin, Jimin and Jungkook returned to South Korea. However, V along with Suga, RM, and J-Hope stayed back in the US.

V replied to fan's comments.

Speaking about his stay in the US, a fan asked V, "Did your English skills improve while you are in the US?" He replied, "I think only my pronunciation became better, hmm."

"Taehyung (V), do you enjoy going on adventures alone? I want to do that too but I might get lonely," asked another person. V replied, "No, I'm not alone. I'm with family."

A fan also asked, "Where is Taetae? Are you enjoying it? I want to know the time difference." He responded, "I'm on an adventure." Another user asked, "What kind of adventure are you on?" V replied, "I'll post a photo when I leave."

BTS members have been regularly sharing posts and replying to fans on Weverse. They recently debuted on Instagram with their individual accounts. However, some of the members including Suga and Jimin have said that the social media platform is hard for them. They have been posting pictures on their accounts.

After the Los Angeles tour, BTS has announced that the members will take a break for some time, their second one after the 2019 one. This will be the members' first break during the holidays, which they will spend with their respective families since their debut in 2013.

Also Read | BTS' Jimin finds Instagram 'hard to use', fans say ‘you can ask us anytime'

In a statement, BigHit Music had said, "Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We would like to inform you that BTS is planning to take a second official extended period of rest since their first in 2019 after they complete their official scheduled events of BTS Permission To Dance On Stage- LA and the 2021 Jingle Ball Tour. BTS stayed active in order to engage with fans in 2020 and 2021 amidst the Covid-19 situation, and achieved dazzling results to cement themselves as top global artists."