Buck: Teaser out for Jackson Wang's song with Diljit Dosanjh

The first look of K-pop superstar Jackson Wang’s much-awaited single, Buck is here. What makes this one special is that it marks his first collaboration with Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh. Diljit Dosanjh and Jackson Wang's song will be out this week.

The singer gave fans a sneak peek of the much-anticipated track, to be released on May 9.

The 16-second clip opens with punchy beats as Jackson Wang dressed in all black, with bold eye make-up, looks into the camera, and opens with “say you wanna dance”.

The Goth-like ambience, with background dancers dressed in all black, amplifies the musically charged atmosphere.

A collaboration that fan will love

Buck brings together the creative geniuses of two musical greats. The multi-hyphenate Jackson Wang, a member of the K-pop band GOT7, as well as a successful solo artist, has had a thriving musical career. The singer recently released his album Magic Man 2, a follow-up to his critically acclaimed 2022 album Magic Man.

On the other hand, Diljit Dosanjh currently turning heads with his appearance at the Met Gala 2025, was the first Punjabi artist to perform at Coachella 2023. With his sold-out global tours, Dosanjh is one of the most sought-after name’s in the music industry.

Buck is said to be an explosive fusion dance track, which brings the creative synergy of these two talented musicians.

Jackson Wang will be travelling to India on May 10 to promote the soon. This is the singer’s second trip, after his successful debut on the Indian stage at Lollapalooza in 2023.