Chris Brown dangles mid-air after getting stuck during concert: Watch dramatic ladder rescue

Chris Brown's high-flying concert antics took a turn for the unexpected in New Jersey this week. The R&B singer found himself suspended in mid-air during a performance after his tried and tested performance stunt went wrong. Chris however didn’t stop as he kept singing while also signaling the crew for help present at the Prudential Center in Newark on Wednesday evening. Videos circulating online show Brown dangling from wires, with stage crew scrambling to bring him down. Chris Brown's high-flying concert stunt goes wrong in New Jersey as he gets stuck mid-air(Pic- X (twitter))

Chris Brown's high-flying mishap: Stranded in air

The TikTok video captured the singer struggling mid-air with ropes as he started singing his 2019 hit Under the Influence. The minute-long clip featured the Superhero singer hovering over the arena, continuing to bust moves while waiting for assistance, though it seemed like barely anyone noticed. Eventually, crew members arrived for the rescue. Once he landed on the ground, he continued singing. once he landed, he resumed singing without missing a single beat. However, a moment later, the video caught him yelling at a crew member about his ordeal while he had been hovering several feet above his dancers.

Reacting to the video a fan wrote, “This man was hanging for a long a** time before anyone realized he was stuck.” The team came out on stage carrying a ladder and assisted him in detaching his harness from the cords. The Hollywood Reporter mentioned that the singer told the crowd he was angry but managed to take it lightly. The audience gave Brown a round of applause for continuing with the performance despite the incident and dealing with it calmly. Watch.

Fans poke fun at Chris Brown's mid-air mishap

While fans were concerned for a moment as the singer struggled, they lightened up after seeing him take the incident in stride. Some mentioned that long before the incident, there was already a fan-made POV of him yelling at someone while he was in the air. Another added, “Every new angle I see is funnier and funnier because why is he just singing flawlessly upside down?”

“I like how he’s just hanging there like an angry fairy,” one more chimed in. The American singer currently on his 11:11 tour has recently made headlines owing to his controversial past performances.

On one occasion, footage emerged of him seemingly grabbing the neck of Love Island actress Natalia Zoppa while singing to her during his concert on March 2023 in Manchester, England. Fans believed that move was “aggressive.” A few months back he spoke about how people still “hate him” for attacking his former girlfriend and pop star Rihanna in 2009. He is scheduled to play next at New York's UBS Arena on June 14.