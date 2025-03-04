Chris Brown's ex-housekeeper pursues court order for deposition in $90m lawsuit over alleged dog attack

Chris Brown’s former housekeeper, Maria Avila, who dragged the singer’s name to court in 2021 over the alleged, savage December 12, 2020, attack involving her and the musician’s dog, Hades, is now seeking the court’s help to demand his presence for a deposition. The domestic staff also wants his financial records to be exposed in the ongoing lawsuit through which she is seeking $90 million in damages. Chris Brown's former housekeeper, Maria Avila, sued him in 2021, claiming that he didn't offer her any support despite being present at the scene when she was allegedly "viciously and brutally" attacked by his dog at his LA home. (@chrisbrownofficial/Instagram)

InTouchWeekly recently obtained new legal documents related to the case, which show that Maria Avila is in favour of the R&B singer’s financial condition being revealed through his assets, bank accounts, businesses, income tax returns, W2 and 1099 forms or other documents, if necessary. Per the latest development, Brown’s former housekeeper is looking out for his accountants and financial advisors to be deposed.

Chris Brown's former housekeeper wants his financial info to be made public

“[Maria] expects that [Chris] will not be cooperative in this discovery even if a Court order is issued and/or that [Chris] will appear for deposition and claim he has no knowledge of his assets, cash on hand, bank accounts and other financial information that speaks to his financial worth. Thus, a motion to allow plaintiff to conduct discovery of this [Chris’] financial condition is reasonable and proper,” said Avila’s lawyer.

Chris Brown's ex-employee demands sanctions

In her recent motion, Maria asserted that her former employer and his legal team are giving her a hard time for deposing him. His lawyers are believed to have recently informed her that doesn’t live in California anymore, rendering it difficult for him to show up for a deposition.

On her part, Maria maintained that Chris Brown’s former lawyers never mentioned such a thing. Hence, the hassle of going through the proper channel to get a court order would leave the “Under the Influence” hit-maker with no choice but to turn up for a deposition. Additionally, the ex-housekeeper has asked for sanctions ($7,560) for dragging the case.

Chris Brown reportedly destroyed the evidence against himself

The preliminary reports established that Maria, who claimed to have been hired as a housekeeper at Chris Brown’s Los Angeles home with her sister, Patricia Avila, was attacked by a large Caucasian Orvchake shepherd dog, Hades, on Dec 12, 2020. She was taking the trash out at the time of the incident, which resulted in serious injuries and permanent disfigurement.

While filing the suit against Chris Brown, the woman also included photos of her alleged injuries. Plus, her sister filed a separate lawsuit for witnessing the alleged dog attack. Back then, Maria’s lawyer maintained that Chris was home and witnessed his dog mauling his ex-domestic staff. He reportedly did nothing to help Maria. Instead, he went on to allegedly instruct his bodyguards to “dispose of the dog intent of destroying the evidence in the case – the dog.”

The dog that allegedly attacked the housekeeper was euthanised?

The lawyer’s statement continued, “The defendant’s bodyguards and henchmen took the dog to Humboldt County in Northern California, tied the dog to a stake and left it there. Eventually the humane society picked up the dog and it was euthanised days later.”

Furthermore, Brown purportedly didn’t even take the employee to the hospital or offer any kind of support despite being present at the scene. “[Chris] did not help the plaintiff up onto a chair or back into the house; [Chris] didn’t grab the dog and yank him off of the [Maria]; [Chris] did absolutely nothing,” Maria’s lawyer added.

Brown denied all allegations levelled against himself. His legal team contended that Maria “invited the injuries.” Chris' lawyer said, “The injuries complained of by [Maria] were proximately caused by [Maria’s] misconduct in that she willfully and voluntarily teased, abused, or mistreated the dog and thereby provoked the attack.”