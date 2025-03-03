Alec Baldwin reflects on bitter divorce from ex Kim Basinger days after her rare interview

Alec Baldwin has broken his silence on his tumultuous divorce from Kim Basinger over two decades after they called things off. The controversy-ridden Rust actor’s insight into his former marriage comes just days after the LA Confidential actress confirmed that they’re both on better terms nowadays. The ex-couple was married from 1993 to 2002 and shares one daughter, Ireland, who was 7 years old at the time of her parent’s rocky divorce. More than two decades after their messy divorce, exes Kim Basinger and Alec Baldwin have reflected on their split and how it impacted their daughter, Ireland. (AP)

Alec Baldwin's regrets over Kim Basinger divorce

Sharing how the now-29-year-old’s life was affected at the time as the pair initially sparred against each other over her custody, Alec said, “I must say that because my relationship with my daughter Ireland was so negatively impacted by my divorce from her mother and having a very protracted custody battle that the media really were having a party about everything.”

During the March 2 episode of the new TLC reality show The Baldwins, the 66-year-old actor added, “[It] went on for seven years, of which the financials were probably a year and a half and then everything else was custody.” Describing the divorce experience as being “just insanity and really, really tough,” he said, “One of my most regrettable things about the whole thing was how it affected Ireland.”

Alec Baldwin sorted things out with daughter Ireland

The Boss Baby star confirmed he now has a “good relationship" with his daughter, Ireland Baldwin, despite initially losing out connection with her after a fuming voicemail he left for her came to light.

Alec, who has been married to his present-day wife, Hilaria, since 2012, shares three daughters and four sons with her. “She loves the kids. I mean, she's very sweet to them, and she's their older sister, but she's not in that pack,” he explained. “This is why I think I'm so focused on [oldest daughter] Carmen and I want to have a good relationship with Carmen, because I have a girl all over again.”

Kim Basinger confirms things are better between her and ex-husband

In a recent interview with Variety, his ex-wife, Kim Basinger, noted, “Alec and I have a great relationship. I have great respect for where he is today and his family.” She continued, “We don’t spend Christmases and holidays or see each other very much. But we talk. He’ll pick up the phone and call me, and we have a very genuinely cordial and, I think, loving relationship in a lot of ways, just because we share a daughter and I don’t wish him anything but everything good.”

Back in 2022, Basinger admitted Ireland “had to go through that very rough time” during her “heavy-duty” divorce from Baldwin.