‘…dead in a trunk’: Diddy made chilling death threats, claims magazine editor in new docuseries

In an explosive new docuseries titled The Fall of Diddy, former Vibe magazine editor-in-chief Danyel Smith opens up about a chilling encounter with music mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs. Smith, who held a pivotal role in the publication, details an alleged exchange in which the disgraced mogul made violent threats toward her over the approval of photos for an upcoming magazine spread. She recalled the shocking moment when Diddy reportedly told her he would see her "dead in a trunk" if she didn’t provide him with advance access to images for the story. In The Fall of Diddy, Danyel Smith reveals violent threats from Sean Combs regarding photo access, prompting her to involve legal counsel for protection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo(REUTERS)

Also Read: Ben Affleck appears strained in LA amid claims Jennifer Garner wants him to ‘grow up’

Diddy threatens Vibe magazine editor

In an excerpt from the upcoming docuseries, the editor revealed, “After the shoot, Mr Combs wanted to see the covers before they were published. It was policy for us not to show the covers to anyone before they were published,” as reported by Daily Mail. Smith shared that he telephoned her to complain when teh rapper followed his conversation with the threat.

She said, “I told him that I wouldn't be making an exception and he said that he would see me dead in a trunk if I did not show it to him.” When she asked Diddy to “take that back,” the mogul said, “he wasn't taking s*** back,” after which she had to enlist her lawyer. However, Diddy had denied past allegations made by Smith.

The Vibe magazine editor added, “My attorney called him to say that if he didn't immediately fax over an apology, my attorney was going to reach out to law enforcement. It took about 90 minutes to two hours and I received that faxed apology.” After the fact, Smith learned that Diddy had also sent people to intimidate her over the issue.

She shared, “I've only recently come to realize - through the members of the staff at that time - that he had actually, in the days before, come up to the Vibe offices with two tough guys looking for me.” She first opened up about this incident with The New York Times last summer.

Also Read: Tom Cruise wants nothing to do with Jamie Foxx despite near-death experience as he's ‘still fuming over…’: Report

About the upcoming docuseries The Fall of Diddy

Investigation Discovery's synopsis detailed what to expect from the docuseries: “From those who saw his alleged violence and temper during his college days at Howard University and the onset of his career with Bad Boy Records to those who knew him at the height of his influence and power in recent years, The Fall of Diddy covers decades of mounting allegations.”

It further shared, “Through these interviews combined with a vast collection of archival footage, The Fall of Diddy paints a holistic picture of a mogul who is alleged to have wielded his extensive power and influence to obscure, for decades, a pattern of abuse and violence that left an unprecedented amount of pain and suffering in his wake.”

The Fall of Diddy is scheduled to be released on Investigation Discovery and Max on Monday, January 27, and Tuesday, January 28.