Detroit Rapper 42 Dugg released from prison, sprints to freedom in style

ByPrapti Upadhayay
Oct 18, 2023 11:53 PM IST

Detroit rapper 42 Dugg released from prison ahead of schedule.

Detroit rapper 42 Dugg, born Dion Marquise Hayes, has been released from prison ahead of schedule. The artist, who was initially sentenced to a year behind bars for failing to surrender to serve his original prison sentence, left the prison gates earlier this week. Surrounded by his family and label boss Yo Gotti, Dugg made a dramatic exit, sprinting towards a waiting silver Rolls Royce Cullinan SUV.

Detroit rapper 42 Dugg released ahead of schedule, ready for CMG Tour.(X/SaycheeseDGTL)

42 Dugg’s journey through the legal system has been tumultuous. Initially charged with felony possession of a firearm in March 2020, he was sentenced to six months at a prison camp in West Virginia. However, he failed to report for his sentence, leading to additional charges. Earlier this year, he pleaded guilty to the new charge and was sentenced to a year in prison. His unexpected release has brought immense joy to his fans and supporters.

Dugg's release comes just in time for the highly anticipated CMG Tour, featuring some of the biggest names in rap, including Moneybagg Yo, GloRilla, EST Gee, and more. This exciting announcement from CMG followed closely on the heels of Dugg’s release, sparking widespread excitement among fans.

Earlier this year, 42 Dugg had raised concerns about his prison conditions, alleging that he was being held illegally past his court date. His label boss, Yo Gotti, played a significant role in securing his release, reportedly offering a substantial sum for any attorney capable of shortening Dugg’s sentence. Although details about the financial arrangement remain undisclosed, the important news is that Dugg is back home.

In addition to his release, 42 Dugg is now required to serve three years of probation, abstain from illegal drugs, and pay a $20,000 fine. Despite the challenges he faced, the rapper’s resilience shines through, and fans are eagerly anticipating his return to the stage.

